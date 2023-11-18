The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped An Entire Gift Guide At Walmart, With Items Starting At $11

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s even a Dutch oven for just $30.

Walmart

Holiday shopping is in full swing, which probably means you’re looking for ways to save money. Enter: The Pioneer Woman’s Gift Guide at Walmart. From hostesses to home chefs, the collection has so many present ideas for everyone on your list. We picked out some of our favorites below to save you time and money.

Shop Dutch ovens, candles, hand towels, cake stands, and more, starting at just $11. Find modern antiques, like these gorgeous glass goblets that are only $20 for a set of four. Another great find is this cozy fleece throw blanket that’s just what you need for cuddling up to watch Christmas movies. Find more gift ideas from The Pioneer Woman below.

The Pioneer Woman Holiday Gifts Starting at $11

Related: The Kate Spade Outlet Currently Has Purses, Jewelry, And Shoes For As Low As $20

Sweet Romance Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Walmart

$25 at Walmart

For the tea lovers in your life, pick up this stainless steel kettle. The kettle is printed with flowers that mimic a spring garden and has a bright teal handle for an extra pop of color. Plus, it whistles when it’s finished boiling, so you don’t have to keep an eye on it while it heats up.

Floral Enamel on Cast Iron 2-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid

Walmart

$30 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers love this Dutch oven, calling it sturdy, beautiful, and a conversation piece. The lid has an embossed pattern with a cute floral knob, and being made of enamel-covered cast iron, it evenly distributes heat for reliable cooking. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Buy it in either linen for a classic look or periwinkle for a touch of color.

Merry Meadows Eight-Piece Round Ceramic Bake & Store Nesting Bowls Set

Walmart

$22 at Walmart

Use these nifty bowls for serving and storing food. The ceramic containers come with snap-shut plastic lids to keep meals, veggies, spices, and more fresh. They’re printed with a variety of holiday motifs that will look adorable displayed on the counter, and they’ll save space in your cabinets thanks to the nesting design.

Merry Meadow Tree Cake Stand

Walmart

$20 at Walmart

This Christmas tree-printed cake stand is wonderfully festive for holiday feasts, whether you’re using it to present a freshly baked cake or a stack of homemade cookies. The 12-inch plate is made of dishwasher-safe stoneware and features a raised pattern on the edge and on the stand. Grab the platter for a hostess gift, or add it to your own table decor.

Tooled Faux-Leather Camera Bag Crossbody

Walmart

$28 at Walmart

Everyone needs a basic everyday purse, and this option is a steal at just $28. The faux-leather camera bag has an adjustable strap and two interior compartments with zippered closures—perfect for running errands or a day of exploring. The tooled leather design on one side adds a unique touch to the classic style.

Stainless Steel Tumbler and Wine Tumblers

Walmart

$27 at Walmart

Stay hydrated with this set of three floral stainless steel tumblers. The bundle includes a 26-ounce water bottle and two lidded wine glasses that are great for bringing to the beach or picnics. According to reviewers, the tumblers are lightweight, and the insulation is useful for both hot and cold liquids. Customers also say that they receive compliments every time they use them.

Woodsy Collection Tin Candles Set

Walmart

$11 at Walmart

These one-wick candles come in colorful tin vessels that can double as containers when you’ve burned through the wax. The set includes three delicious scents: Mistletoe and Juniper, Teakwood and Oak, and Eucalyptus and Orange Zest. You can gift the set of three together or separate them to give to multiple people. They would make fun stocking stuffers, too.

Sweet Romance 16-Piece Journal Set

Walmart

$16 at Walmart

Planners will appreciate this journal set that comes with a bound notebook, a pen, binder clips, sticky notes, and tape. It has everything you need to write down your to-do list, jot down ideas, make shopping lists, and more, all while staying organized.

Charming Check Plush Throw

Walmart

$15 at Walmart

Customers love this throw that has nearly 900 five-star ratings. One shopper even called it the softest blanket they’ve ever had. Made of polyester fleece, the super plush blanket is available in a variety of reversible patterns, including a red and white plaid option with lace trim that’s perfect for the holiday season.

Sweet Rose Kitchen Towel Set

Walmart

$11 at Walmart

These colorful hand towels would look beautiful in your kitchen or bathroom. The bundle includes four machine-washable cotton towels in red, blue, and yellow floral and plaid prints. Reviewers say that they’re absorbent and they wash well without fading.

Adeline 12-Ounce Footed Glass Goblets

Walmart

$20 at Walmart

No one will know that these stunning glasses only cost $20. They feature a vintage-inspired embossed design in clear, plum, and turquoise variations, and each dishwasher-safe goblet holds 12 ounces of your favorite drink. The glasses are wildly popular, earning more than 900 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how sturdy they are.

Hammered Gold Open Drop Duo Earrings

Walmart

$13 at Walmart

Snag these hypoallergenic earrings as a cute stocking stuffer for jewelry fanatics. The two-pack comes with two pairs of gold hoops, one a hammered teardrop and the other a beaded style. The earrings are delicate enough to be worn daily, but they would also seamlessly blend into a dressier look.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.