The Pioneer Woman’s ‘Beautiful & Efficient,’ Vintage-Inspired Mini Dutch Oven Set Is Only $19 Right Now



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



One essential your kitchen simply can’t go without is a quality dutch oven. Just think of all the culinary confections you can whip up in this sturdy standby. Well, what if we told you there’s a way you can get two dutch ovens for the price of one? Right now, Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) has a set of two dutch ovens featured on Walmart — and you can buy the set for just $19.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals



Your kitchen will never be the same thanks to The Pioneer Woman’s Mini Dutch Oven Set of 2. These dutch ovens come with sturdy lids that match the beautiful floral design — a signature of The Pioneer Woman’s vintage-inspired pieces. These dutch ovens are oven-safe and can be used on electric, induction, gas, ceramic, and halogen stovetops. In fact, you may even keep them on your stove as an eye-catching conversation starter to your kitchen! The Pioneer Woman’s Mini Dutch Oven Set of 2 isn’t just designed for an aesthetically pleasing look, these dutch ovens are built to last.

Image Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman via Walmart.

The Pioneer Woman Mini Dutch Oven Set of 2

Price: $19.72

Click here to read the full article.

Buy Now



We’re big fans of The Pioneer Woman’s kitchen essentials here. But we’re sure you want to know what shoppers have to say about this mini dutch oven set. Read on to see why shoppers simply adore The Pioneer Woman’s Mini Dutch Oven Set of 2: “I can’t speak highly enough of these Mini Dutch Ovens from The Pioneer Woman! Not only are they beautiful they warm right up and keep the food hot,” one shopper, who called the mini dutch oven set “beautiful and efficient,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.



“Very happy with purchase it’s beautiful and it fits perfectly in my pioneer woman collection,” another shopper said. “They are the perfect size for individual portions. perfect for soup and/or mini portions of roast/chicken with potatoes, carrots, onions, celery. Love them so far,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Don’t miss out — get The Pioneer Woman Mini Dutch Oven Set of 2 today.



Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Cookware brands Le Creuset

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.