The Pioneer Woman’s Bath Collection at Walmart Is on Sale & Pieces Start at Under $5

Ree Drummond (a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman) has mastered the look of vintage country. With teal blues, coral pinks, and warm yellows, Drummond can make anything look like it came from grandma’s house — in a good way, that is! And right now you can give your bathroom the Pioneer Woman touch for a lot less. A bunch of Drummond’s bathroom decor is majorly discounted at Walmart right now, and shower curtains are starting at just $5.

Though most of her discounted bath collection is already sold out (we had a feeling things wouldn’t stick around for long!), you can still score some incredible pieces for your bathroom that will really make the space more homey. This plaid and floral shower curtain, for example, is simple yet adds charm with its dark teal tassels and watercolor flower motif at the top.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Gingham Floral Shower Curtain

Price: $24 $5

And this patchwork shower curtain, also priced at just $5, looks like it’s handmade. The best part is that these shower curtains can be tossed in the laundry on a cold setting when it’s time to freshen up your bathroom. That means you can keep them in your collection for years and years to come.



“I bought these Pioneer Woman shower curtains in almost every color they had,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I like to switch out decor, and for these prices, it’s so affordable … Quality, intricate designs, so it will seem like I gave a lot more than I actually did. I highly recommend these shower curtains while they’re in stock.”

The Pioneer Woman Ditsy Patchwork Shower Curtain

Price: $24 $5

And Pioneer Woman bath rugs are also marked down to under $5. This style features adorable little birds, tassels on either end, and a gorgeous medallion in the center. It’s made with 100 percent cotton, so it’s machine washable and super absorbable.



“This rug is beyond cute and exceeded my expectations!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Very colorful … I washed it in a gentle cycle in the washer and air dry outlet side and it held up very good.”

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Medallion Tassel Bath Rug

Price: $17 $5

Grab these pieces from The Pioneer Woman’s bath collection at Walmart while they’re marked down and dress up your bathroom for a lot less than you would otherwise!

