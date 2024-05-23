Pioneer Press 2024 patio guide: Along the water and scenic spots

What’s better in Minnesota than dining along the water? Here are some great options. And see the rest of the Pioneer Press 2024 patio guide here.

6SMITH, 294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900; 6smith.com: Pull up to one of the patio seats off the main floor or head to the rooftop patio. Either way, this sleek, contemporary spot on Lake Minnetonka’s Wayzata Bay is a place to watch the waves and boats docking.

ACQUA, 4453 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake, 651-407-7317; acqua-restaurants.com: Nab a seat on one of the quaint patios on either floor of this duplex restaurant overlooking White Bear Lake, or cross the street and enjoy the restaurant’s more spacious lakeside patio. Italian fare served here is top-notch.

ADMIRAL D’S WATERFRONT TAVERN, 4424 Lake Ave., White Bear Lake, 651-330-3101; admiraldswbl.com: The casual, come-one, come-all vibe makes this popular dockside patio a welcoming spot for enjoying views of White Bear Lake. Under new ownership, the menu of things like burgers has expanded to include items such as seafood baskets and tacos, and the restaurant’s yacht, The Admiral, has undergone a renovation, too. Book it for an unforgettable meal on the water.

BIRCH’S ON THE LAKE, 1310 W. Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373; birchsonthelake.com: Brew house and supper club with an expansive wood deck on a hill offers pristine views of Long Lake. Or, walk to the bottom of the hill where a fire pit surrounded by chairs sits right next to the lake. It’s also a place to grab a decent brew and gastro-pub fare.

BRICK & BOURBON, 215 Main St. S., Stillwater; 651-342-0777; brickandbourbon.com: Bird’s-eye views of the St. Croix River and historic Lift Bridge make scoring a seat on this small rooftop deck worth your while. Craft drinks and spins on comfort food are the lay of the land.

CHARLIE’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB/ PAPA’S ROOFTOP AT WATER STREET INN, 101 S. Water St., Stillwater, 651-439-6000; waterstreetinn.us: The riverside hotel and restaurant underwent a big expansion and, as part of it, created downtown Stillwater’s most expansive rooftop restaurant patio. The 160-seat rooftop patio features six gas fire pits and bird’s-eye views of the St. Croix River Valley. The new rooftop restaurant also has its own bar and kitchen and a menu different from the first-floor pub and restaurant. The popular first-floor patio now can be enclosed or open, so it’s come rain or shine. While each patio has a different vibe, they have one thing in common: spectacular vistas of the St. Croix River Valley and Lift Bridge.

Cov (Cov Edina, 3155 Galleria, Edina; 952-999-4011, covedina.com. Cov Wayzata, 700 E. Lake St., Wayzata; 952-473-5253, covwayzata.com): The spot with a Nantucket feel extends to the gorgeous patio that immediately transports you. The menu of oysters and plenty of seafood adds to the coastal vibe. Cov’s location in downtown Wayzata also has lake views.

CURRENT, the Afton House Inn Hotel, 3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, 651-436-8883; currentrestaurant.com: Restaurant with a patio a few hundred yards from the St. Croix River offers views of the majestic waters and marina. The area’s charming small-town vibe makes you feel like you’re on a staycation.

THE DOCK, 425 Nelson St., Stillwater, 651-430-3770; thedockstillwater.com: Restaurant with a patio on the water’s edge offers direct views of the St. Croix River, Lift Bridge and river valley. The restaurant, formerly known as The Dock Cafe, serves a menu of American classics.

FELLER, Lora Hotel, 402 Main St. S., Stillwater; 651-571-3501; fellerrestaurant.com: The patio at this gorgeous boutique hotel in downtown Stillwater is a way to take in the city’s historic charm, plus the bluffs, the St. Croix River, and the action on Main Street. Order from the hunter-and-gatherer menu or enjoy happy hour.

FREIGHT HOUSE, 305 Water St. S., Stillwater, 651-439-5718; thefreighthouse.com: One of downtown Stillwater’s most popular and sizable patios boasts seating on the main patio, gazebo with wrap-around bar or beer garden. Take in vistas of the St. Croix River and historic Lift Bridge. Challenge your dining mate to a game of bocce ball. And dine on burgers and local tap beer while there.

GIANNI’S STEAKHOUSE, 635 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-404-1100; giannis-steakhouse.com: Take in views of Lake Minnetonka while dining in style at one of Gianni’s white-linen-covered tables with hand-woven bistro chairs. An overhang allows for a shaded area on the patio for those who don’t want to soak up the sun.

MALLORY’S RESTAURANT AND ROOFTOP BAR, 609 Second St.; Hudson, Wis.; 715-531-4101; mallorysrooftop.com: Sit at one of the high tops offering glimpses of the St. Croix River, head to a lounge area with fire pits or belly up to the long bar at this downtown restaurant with a rooftop patio and bar. Food is as casual or fancy as you want it to be, from burgers to knife-and-fork entrees.

MUDDY WATERS BAR & GRILL, 231 Broad St., Prescott, Wis., 715-262-5999; muddywatersbarandgrill.biz: Outdoor hot spot has become a destination for its expansive, multi-tiered patio. Its primo views of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers make it one of the prettiest riverfront restaurants around. The patio has an outdoor bar and a covered deck area to keep patrons dry when there’s rain.

PIER 500, 500 First St., Hudson, Wis., 715-386-5504; pierfivehundred.com: Contemporary dining spot, with great views of the pier and St. Croix River, offers one of the best decks in downtown Hudson.

SEA SALT EATERY, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, 612-721-8990; seasalteatery.com: Legions line up at this pavilion restaurant inside Minnehaha Park, and it’s easy to see why. The spot not only dishes up some of the best seafood around, but it also has a seating area to take in the picturesque parkland and nearby roaring waterfall.

