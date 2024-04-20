NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Throughout April, pinwheel gardens will sprout across local communities, serving as reminders of the importance of nurturing and protecting children during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"We believe every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment to grow and thrive," said Lisa Clavier, director of the CAPE Council (Child Abuse Prevention and Education Council) of Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. "Pinwheel gardens not only raise awareness of child abuse, but also serve as beacons of hope for those who have been affected and a call to action for our communities to unite in preventing abuse before it occurs."

The pinwheel, with its whimsical design and vibrant blue and silver colors, is the perfect emblem for this cause, Clavier said, because it embodies the innocence, joy and potential of childhood.

Community members are encouraged to participate in this initiative by learning more about supporting children by registering for the CAPE Conference on April 26, and by donating directly to CAPE Council to sponsor future community pinwheel gardens. Gardens are available to purchase by reaching out to Clavier via email at director@capeace.org.

"Our goal is not only to raise awareness but also to inspire action," Clavier said. "Together, we can help to create a community where all children live in families and communities that love, nurture and protect them."

For more information about the CAPE Council's efforts, visit CAPEace.org or email Clavier at director@CAPEace.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Pinwheel gardens raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month