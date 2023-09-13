Pink uses hateful tweet as a teaching moment for her daughter: ‘A good lesson in ignorance’

Pink rang in her 44th birthday over the weekend, and she’s already displaying the wisdom of her age.

The “So What” singer — whose legal name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart — celebrated her birthday on Sept. 8. On social media, she was mainly met with love and well-wishes from fans. Of course, the internet’s underbelly didn’t take long to roll over and release a spare troll.

In a post shared to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, one particular user wished the singer, who has been known for her androgynous style throughout her career, happy birthday. Their post was noticeably addressed to the singer, albeit featured a picture of the trans-British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard. In the photo, the stand-up comedian can be seen posing on a red carpet, wearing a dress with her hair cropped short.

The Grammy-winning singer’s response to the post garnered attention from fans on the platform.

“Thank you so much,” the singer replied to the post in a tweet, which has already 3.4 million views. “I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post.”

Pink’s post referred to her daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

“I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful,” she continued. “It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

The “Cover Me in Sunshine” singer followed up her original reply with two other posts to the original user.

“MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here,” she added. “There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f–ko. At least be creative next time dum dum.”

She added an additional message to the thread underlining the importance of strong self-esteem.

“I post these things to show the kids I know, my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly,” she added. “I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does Not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love Me. Now I shall Sleep really really Well.”

Pink has spoken out about wanting to educate her daughter, Willow, on bullying in the past. In 2017, the singer delivered a speech at the MTV Video Music Award about her androgynous appearance, recounting how Willow called herself ugly “because I look like a boy.” Willow was just 6 years old at the time.

“We don’t change,” Pink said while addressing Willow during her VMA speech. “We take the gravel in the shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

