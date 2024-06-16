Pink flamingo with Solo cup to flowers: Myrtle Beach SC area boats spread ashes in ocean

Boat Captain John Jaques has been helping families spread their loved one’s ashes in the ocean for more than 16 years.

And while Jaques has seen a lot of ways people have chosen to celebrate the deceased, he had to admit he was surprised by the contents of one box delivered to his home.

Inside were a container with the ashes, pink flamingo float, a Solo cup and a letter. It described how the family’s mother would bring them to the Myrtle Beach area and it was a “magical time in my childhood,” Jaques recalls. The letter described how the mother would sit on the beach, drink her drink and watch the children play. The family wanted Jaques to spread her ashes with the cup in the float.

Jaques did as requested, but added one more thing. He found out the mother liked to drink margaritas, so on the day of the service he filled the cup with a margarita and dropped it into the ocean.

As funeral costs continue to rise, cremation has become a popular, and less costly, option for families after a loved one dies. Many of those families opt to choose a special place for the cremated remains.

Jaques and other boat charter services in the Myrtle Beach area have seen an increase in the number of people seeking to have their loved one’s ashes spread in the ocean.

In addition to a spreading of the ashes service Jaques had scheduled the morning of April 22, he also had at least six more scheduled for the following week, he said.

“Spreading ashes in the ocean gives it a special sort of meaning,” said Jaques, adding that it was a day of celebrating someone’s life.

Memorial different for each family

Jaques captains the boat Enchantress, which is docked at the Cricket Cove Marina in Little River. He works for the company Enchanted Sailing Charters that offers the service of spreading ashes.

The service takes about 2 1/2 to 3 hours, Jaques said. While the memorial is different for each family, generally Jaques reads a poem and then spreads the ashes among flowers that he cut from around his home. Jaques then records the date, time and coordinates and sends them to the family in case they ever want to come back and visit the location.

Jaques tries to make the service as special as he can, understanding what it means to lose a loved one.

He and his wife recently lost their 37-year-old daughter Jessica, who suffered from addiction. On the morning the father of six and grandfather of seven received the news of Jessica’s death, Jaques had just found a new poem that he wanted to read at upcoming services.

Jaques plans to spread Jessica’s ashes in the ocean, a place that she loved, he said.

“It makes me happy that I’ve ever had her in my life,” Jaques said about his daughter.

A biodegradable urn and a brass vessel used for the scattering of cremated remains line the rail of the “Enchantress” in Little River, S.C. Captain John Jaques uses his sailboat to take families to sea to help spread the cremated ashes of their loved ones. April 26, 2024.

What does the law require?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulates the spreading of ashes in the ocean, requiring that people be at least three nautical miles in the ocean before the ashes can be placed in the water. It also requires a permit.

The EPA does not permit the scattering at beaches or in wading pools by the sea. In addition, you must notify the EPA within 30 days of scattering ashes at sea.

There were seven burial at sea permits filed in South Carolina in 2020, the latest numbers available online. But the numbers are more than likely higher as each company must file a permit for the service.

The EPA’s regulations include what can and cannot be placed with the ashes. That includes flowers and wreaths that are plastic or synthetic and would not be expected to decompose rapidly.

Jaques has seen many biodegradable items being used during services, including urns and sea creatures, such as turtles, which can hold the ashes before they are placed in the ocean and eventually sink.

Captain John Jaques holds cremation identification tokens left to him by the families of the deceased. Jaques uses his sailboat “Enchantress” to take families to sea to help spread the cremated ashes of their loved ones. April 26, 2024.

How much does it cost?

Jennifer Jones-Poore said cremation is a more affordable option for many people.

The co-owner of Express Watersports in Murrells Inlet said the 27-year-old company offers the service of spreading ashes in the ocean and has been doing so for about 15 years. It began after the business received a number of requests to do it, Jones-Poore said. It has only increased over the years, she said.

“It’s a growing concept for people to embrace,” Jones-Poore said.

The company even honored one of its own about six years ago when employee Chris Chong, a scuba diver, passed away. Jones-Poore said his family came from Malaysia and they spread his ashes in the ocean.

It costs $800 at Express Watersports to secure the boat that can hold up to 42 passengers and be used for up to hours. The company also offers places where family members can get biodegradable flowers and items, as well as catering.

At Enchanted Sailing Charters, a private cruise for up to six people costs $565 and $1,130 for seven to 12 people.

“I think it’s another great option for people to be able to go and be a part of the ever changing nature and ocean, Jones-Poore said. “The closure is a little bit different, and that’s what people are looking for.”