I'm a cleaning fanatic and this $6 pink cleaning paste is my miracle worker

I'm a cat owner — which means I have to embrace the reality that weird splotches and stains will appear everywhere in my home. Whether it's from the wet food she splatters Jackson Pollock-style all over my walls to the tiny scratches she leaves on my cabinets, my cat keeps me busy. If I'm not vacuuming up her fur, I'm wiping down a surface.

Of course, I love my cat. But the splotches and splatters, many of which I've never been able to entirely eliminate? Not so much. And after trying everything, from Magic Erasers to scrubbers to stain removers that remove everything but the actual stain, I had all but given up. That is, until TikTok oh-so conveniently led me to stumble upon a cleaning solution that promised to help.

TikTokers have branded The Pink Stuff as the best, fastest and cheapest way to get rid of any stain — period. I've scrolled through hundreds of videos with users applying it on walls, pots, countertops, windowpanes, virtually anywhere. It seems I'm not the only one obsessed — the #pinkstuff hashtag has over 473.3 million views.

This mega-popular $6 paste even has the stamp of approval from professional cleaners. (Photo: Amazon)

I managed to land myself a tub on Amazon for $6 (it frequently goes out of stock, probably due to TikTok stalkers like me who want one for themselves) and it arrived the next day in all its pink glory. And did I mention it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller?

Now, the name totally makes sense: It's a hot pink paste that turns light pink when you apply it. The tub is also massive: It weighs about a pound, so you get a ton of bang for your buck.

A real 'miracle worker.' (Photo: Amazon)

Look, something this cheap and this bright has to smell like chemicals, right? Wrong! It has a light floral scent, so no need to hold your breath when you open the jar. As for application, just use a cloth or sponge (lots of TikTokers swear by the Scrub Daddy) and gently scrub away at the stain. It takes minimal elbow grease — in just a few minutes, the cat food residue on my walls was gone for good. It took a little more time to handle the scratches and paw print stains, but they're gone now too.

According to countless TikToks and over 122,000 five-star Amazon reviews, it works on nearly any surface. Parents swear by it for removing permanent marker stains left behind by toddler Picassos, while cooks insist it gets rid of tough stains on silverware, pots and pans. If you've had a stain for years, try The Pink Stuff — it just might change your life.

Shoppers are tickled pink by The Pink Stuff — one even used it to get her shower looking as good as new:

"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer!" she writes. "Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."

It's a must for crayon creations, too:

"I’m in love. It’s official," one besotted shopper wrote. "I am obsessed with Magic Erasers but sometimes they don’t work on all jobs. We are staying at an apartment out of town when my son decided to write all over the wall with crayon. At home I use a magic eraser with no trouble, but this place has flat paint and a magic eraser would’ve torn away at it. The Pink Stuff was recommended by a friend and I am obsessed! It didn’t damage the wall, I actually like the scent, and best of all the crayon came off with minimal scrubbing needed."

Another shopper used the paste to remove scratches from her car:

"I had recently hit a traffic cone with my white car so you could imagine my excitement when four different brands of scratch removal didn’t work and I see this stuff," she shared. "This stuff removed those marks instantly with one graze of the cloth. Then it had me going all around my vehicle to find any little mark I could remove with this stuff."

Even cleaning professionals are hooked:

One chimed in: "I am a professional house cleaner and I don’t think I’ll ever want to go without this product again!! Nothing else has gotten my oven door clean...this worked with a little elbow grease. It is completely clean now!! It got a pot I have had for 15 years looking new. I cannot wait to use this in my clients' houses."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.