Pink's 2022 AMAs dress is straight 'from Cher's closet': 'I asked her if I could borrow some Bob Mackie'

Pink attends the 2022 American Music Awards in Bob Mackie's "Earthquake Dress" to honor the legendary Olivia Newton-John. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Pink loves a fashion moment.

While honoring the late Olivia Newton-John, who died in August at the age of 73, at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, the singer made it a point to honor other legends as well.

Hitting the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5, Pink revealed to Extra that her stunning black and gold look was a Bob Mackie original — snagged from Cher's closet!

"I'm wearing Bob Mackie. This is from Cher's closet. I asked her if I could borrow some Bob Mackie tonight," she said. "I am honoring a legend… In the spirit of that, I should honor other legends as well, and that's Cher and Bob Mackie."

The singer later took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm.

"It’s been five years since my last American Music Awards," she wrote alongside a series of photos with her family at the show. "I asked Bob Mackie and Cher if I could borrow a couple of legendary dresses. This is the first."

Pink wasn't alone in her excitement. The designer himself couldn't help but give his thoughts as well.

Mackie explained in an Instagram post that the "Earthquake dress" is from his 1987 California collection and is made using "jet sequins and citron bugle bead fringe."

"This is the perfect dress for Pink as a performer and for the AMAs red carpet tonight!" the designer wrote on Instagram.

Pink later wore another Mackie creation during her tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Elaborating further on what it means to honor Newton-John, Pink, who has called Australia her second home, gushed over the legendary singer's influence on her life.

"She is a fellow Australian," Pink told Extra. "I loved her very much. She was an absolute icon and she was a legend, and she was just so kind."

The singer added, "Willow is obsessed with Grease. She just did it in her theater production last summer, so she has been teaching me the songs."

