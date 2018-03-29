Pilots may have spotted a UFO in Arizona, and honestly, we don't want to believe

Two different pilots spotted a UFO in Arizona several weeks back, and authorities still claim they don't know what it was. Here's what we know.

Aliens, UFOs, and creatures from strange dimensions all sound like tropes out of a cheesy ’80s movie, but two separate airline pilots may have spotted a UFO in Arizona on February 24th, 2018 (aka an unidentified flying object).

While flying, a Learjet airline pilot noticed a strange object passing above the plane. The pilot then radioed the Federal Aviation Administration about the strange object, to which someone responded that it might be a UFO.

Shortly after, an American Airlines pilot noticed something similar, telling the FAA, “yeah something just passed above us…I don’t know what it was, but at least two [or] three thousand feet above us.”

A FAA spokesperson said it’s unclear what exactly both pilots spotted and if it was, in fact, an actual UFO (p.s. — a UFO doesn’t have to necessarily be otherworldly…it just has to be unidentified, like a foreign space craft).

“We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons,” the FAA explained.

As far back as ancient times humans have claimed to have spotted UFOs. In fact, in 1947, civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold claimed to have spotted UFOs near Washington’s Mount Rainier.

Arnold claimed that he saw nine glowing disk-like objects traveling in a “V” formation at 1700 mph, and the military confirmed that they weren’t testing any aircrafts that day. That’s when the media coined the phrase “flying saucer.”

Basically, this most recent sighting remains a mystery. But we’re confident the truth is out there…