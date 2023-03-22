TikTokers say this L'Oreal lipstick is comparable to Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk, and it's just $6

I don’t know about you, but waiting for Charlotte Tilbury’s must-have Pillow Talk lipstick to go on sale feels like watching paint dry. But I have to have it. HAVE TO. Failing that, and like many other beauty enthusiasts out there, I’ve gone on a search-and-destroy mission for the perfect Pillow Talk lookalike (at a manageable price) and amassed enough nude lipsticks to open my own drugstore makeup counter. But I can finally call off the dogs: TikTok has stumbled up the perfect match in a L’Oréal shade — Colour Riche Les Nu Intense — and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $6 (was $10), which is a whopping $29 less than Pillow Talk.

L'Oreal Paris Les Nu Intense by Colour Riche $6 $10 Save $4 Thanks to vitamin E and argan oil, this lipstick goes on luxuriously smooth and keeps your lips feeling soft and supple. Great for all-day wear, this long-lasting lipstick enhances your lips' natural color without feathering. $6 at Amazon

What makes Pillow Talk special

If you’re a little late to the makeup party, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Pillow Talk lipstick is one of those shades that allegedly looks good on everyone. Yep, that includes celebs like Britney Spears, who wore it on her wedding day in June.

Your turn to say "I do"...to a tres affordable alternative to Pillow Talk. (Photo: @sofiatilbury via Instagram)

It’s a slightly pink nude in a moisturizing matte formula that nourishes your lips with vitamin E. The color is designed to work with your natural skin tone to enhance your lips and make them look full. But not everyone wants pouty lips for $35. Seven bucks, on the other hand, is pretty doable, and I’m so glad TikTok picked up the search for me and found a comparable shade from the ever-reliable L’Oréal at Amazon.

L’Oréal's comparable contender

The shade is Colour Riche Les Nu Intense (the number on the bottom of the lipstick is 181). The Colour Riche line has been around since the ‘80s, but it is continuously improved and upgraded. This version has a creamy satin finish and is enriched with vitamin E (like Pillow Talk) with the addition of argan oil to make your lips feel extra soft.

TikTokers are convinced the Les Nus 181 Intense matches Pillow Talk...and Amazon shoppers agree.

“This L'Oreal lipstick is comparable to the famous Charlotte Tilbury lipstick,” reported a rave reviewer. L'Oreal's is a bit more moisturizing, with deep, saturated color. I haven't bought another CT tube since discovering L'Oreal comp.”

“Very moisturizing, pretty case, love the color,” wrote another happy shopper. “Similar to Pillow Talk…it is a very pretty lipstick and I would buy it again.”

Ready to add to cart?

L'Oreal Paris Les Nus 181 Intense by Colour Riche $6 $10 Save $4 Thanks to vitamin E and argan oil this lipstick goes on luxuriously smooth and keeps your lips feeling soft and supple. Great for all-day wear, this long-lasting lipstick enhances your lips' natural color without feathering. $6 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $13 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray $9 $12 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Heathyoga Women's Yoga Pants $18 $25 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants $17 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Tanming Womens Flannel Plaid Shacket $30 $43 Save $13 See at Amazon