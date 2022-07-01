This universally flattering lipstick sells every two minutes — and it's on sale for 4th of July weekend

Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury will have your lips ready for their close-up. (Photo: Charlotte Tilbury)

The quest for the perfect lipstick is a relatable challenge. You can search far and wide for that one elusive color, but how do you find the best shade for you? Turns out there's actually a universal answer — a lipstick that’s rocking the beauty world right now for its widespread appeal. It promises to look good on everyone — all skin tones, all lip shapes, all ages and all styles.

It’s called Pillow Talk — and the lipstick duo featuring the original Pillow Talk shade and Pillow Talk Medium, is on sale for $54 (was $68) for 4th of July!

The shade, which comes from the brilliant British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, launched in 2017 and has since become a sensation; Pillow Talk is so popular, in fact, that a tube of it sells every two minutes.

Now Tilbury has expanded her one-shade-fits-all philosophy for a total of three variations: Pillow Talk Original is the flagship—a nude pink that flatters all faces; Pillow Talk Medium is a warm berry shade; and Pillow Talk Intense is a deep berry-rose with an extra-moisturizing texture.

What makes Pillow Talk universally flattering? It’s formulated for people of all ages and skin tones, with nourishing orchid extract, triglycerides, and a unique blend of oils and waxes. The upshot? It enhances, rather than masks, your natural lip color. And it plays up the pout — because of the way it reflects light, Pillow Talk makes lips look fuller.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps both rocked Pillow Talk Original on the Golden Globes red carpet, while Salma Hayek debuted Pillow Talk Medium.

The woman behind the lip shades speaks to the impact of the right soft hue: “When you apply a flattering, nuanced nude shade,” says Charlotte Tilbury, “it’s empowering and never overwhelming...the ultimate sultry, supermodel seduction.” Her new trio of Pillow Talk options means there’s one “for every skin tone, from fair to medium to deep...for every moment, every mood, everyone!”

Your job is easy: Choose the one (or two or three) that’s right for you — and watch your whole face light up.

