This universally flattering lipstick sells every two minutes — and it's on sale
The quest for the perfect lipstick is something every woman can relate to. Whether you longingly recall a shade from your past that disappeared from stores or you’ve yet to find your ideal match, landing on the right luscious lip color is life-altering. Now more than ever.
After a year-plus under masks, we're all pretty excited to show our smiles in the best possible light—so the hunt for the best color is particularly energized right now. (You probably won't be shocked to learn that sales figures for lipstick—as well as tooth whitener—are on the rise since the CDC announced that vaccinated folks can unmask in most settings.)
But how do you find the best shade in which to re-enter the land of the smiling? Though the question may seem individual, there's actually a universal answer—there’s a lipstick that’s rocking the beauty world right now for its universal appeal.
It promises to look good on everyone—all skin tones, all lip shapes, all ages, and all styles.
It’s called Pillow Talk—and the lipstick and liner duo is on sale for $52 (was $56)—and it comes from the brilliant British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. The shade launched in 2017 and has since become a sensation; Pillow Talk is so popular, in fact, that a tube of it sells every two minutes. We’re talking 700 or so units a day flying off shelves and into the makeup bags of real women like us.
Now Tilbury has expanded her one-shade-fits-all philosophy for a total of three variations: Pillow Talk Original is the flagship—a nude pink that flatters all faces; Pillow Talk Medium is a warm berry shade; and Pillow Talk Intense is a deep berry-rose with an extra-moisturizing texture.
What makes Pillow Talk universally flattering? It’s formulated for people of all ages and skin tones, with nourishing orchid extract, triglycerides, and a unique blend of oils and waxes. The upshot? It enhances, rather than masks, your natural lip color. And it plays up the pout—because of the way it reflects light, Pillow Talk makes lips look fuller.
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps both rocked Pillow Talk Original on the Golden Globes red carpet, while Salma Hayek debuted Pillow Talk Medium.
A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@ctilburymakeup) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:17am PST
The woman behind the lip shades speaks to the impact of the right soft hue: “When you apply a flattering, nuanced nude shade,” says Charlotte Tilbury, “it’s empowering and never overwhelming...the ultimate sultry, supermodel seduction.” Her new trio of Pillow Talk options means there’s one “for every skin tone, from fair to medium to deep...for every moment, every mood, everyone!”
Your job is easy: Choose the one (or two or three) that’s right for you—and watch your whole face light up.
