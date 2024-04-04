Pilates and Play: Family-friendly workout event in Sterling

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s spring and as the weather gets warmer, a lot of families are looking for ways to get outside and be active.

Clarissa Shepherd, a local author, fitness instructor and mom is helping you do just that with an event in Sterling, Va. called Pilates and Play, a three-week series at Hadley Park.

“It’s a 15-minute Pilates/Cardio style workout. Whatever it is to get you to move for 15 minutes then after you’re right at the playground your kids can go play,” said Clarissa Shepherd.

Shepherd said events like this are a great way to introduce kids to Pilates at an early age and get the entire family moving.

“The biggest thing I hear from a lot of women is that they don’t have time to workout,” said Shepherd.

She says one of her goals is to help other moms stay in shape and be the best version of themselves – she likes to do that by incorporating the entire family.

“I currently teach at the library once a month at the Ashburn Library where I do a mommy and me Pilates, it is free to the public,” said Shepherd.

