Piglets find safe haven at Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. (DC News Now) — Two little piglets, Dani and Sunshine, have captured the hearts of residents after escaping from a livestock truck transporting them to a factory that would have turned them into produce.

“They would have known they were being transported from one place to another. They would have – first of all – never seen the light of day in the first month of their lives,” said Michele Waldman, founder of Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary, where the two pigs now live.

Montgomery County Public Schools teacher of the year breaks language barriers

Frail and hungry, the little piglets weighed less than 20 pounds each and just turned a year old, Waldman shared. They now weigh upwards of 200 pounds.

“They would have never seen sunshine,” Waldman said. “They would have never seen ground. They would have been inside metal cages and concrete floors.”

Waldman made it her mission to raise animals from abuse, and teach others the importance of food waste and severity of animal cruelty. She opened her sanctuary along with her husband on a five acre farm in residential Potomac. Together, with the help of the farm’s manager, Jason Bolalek, they house several dozen animals including horses, goats, hens and cows.

Tornado clean up continues in Gaithersburg neighborhood

Dani and Sunshine get to roam freely at the sanctuary, an opportunity they never had when bred to be cultivated for food, according to Waldman.

“I want people to open their heart and have compassion,” she said while stressing the importance of taking care of animals and appreciating their value. “Even though these animals are different than us, they still have value.”

Along with other pigs, Dani and Sunshine are being raised in an open environment and have learned several tricks including how to sit.

“Pigs are aware of everything. Like here at the sanctuary, they are by far the easiest to train – to follow directions,” Waldman said.

Rockville Volunteer Fire Department loses over $200K in wire transfer

She said the piglets are curious and intelligent animals.

“I don’t even think dogs are in the top 20 of what is considered intelligent animals,” Waldman said. “Pigs, like I said, are in the top five.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.