Pierpont culinary instructors earn 'next level' professional certification

Apr. 16—FAIRMONT — Two culinary instructors from Pierpont Community and Technical College are now among the top of the profession.

Instructors Sara Feltz and Anthony Anobile recently achieved the level of Certified Executive Chef through the Jacksonville, Florida-based American Culinary Federation.

According to the ACF, an individual must have at least five years of experience as a chef de cuisine, executive sous chef, or chef in charge of food production before they can apply to become a CEC. Certified Executive Chef candidates are required to have supervisory experience and complete 30 hours of courses in nutrition, food safety management, supervisory management, beverage management and cost control management. An associate's degree in culinary arts or equivalent is also required.

The certification process includes written and hands-on practical exams in which candidates prepare different food dishes. The three-hour practical exam tests individuals on safety and sanitation skills, organization, craftsmanship and finished product skills. Pierpont's duo traveled to West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling to complete their exams.

Feltz and Anobile prepared for the certification tests months in advance.

"The first couple of weeks were spent coming up with ideas and recipes for the menu, as well as charting a task list and timeline," Anobile said. "The last couple of weeks were spent practicing the recipes in the kitchen and making changes and adaptations along the way."

According to the American Culinary Federation, the Certified Executive Chef designation is one level below the Certified Master Chef designation.

The team credits coworkers, mentors, and loved ones for their support during the extensive preparation period.

"My predecessor Chef Jay Mahoney came to watch me practice, give advice, and offer other helpful tips throughout the process," Feltz said. "Also, my husband Jimmy was the most supportive during all of this."

"We had help from many at Pierpont's Culinary Academy, as well as some outside chefs to assist with tasting, critiquing, and advising on our food and procedures," Anobile said. "That help was much appreciated and a key part of our success."

During their practical exams, Feltz and Anobile were provided market baskets consisting of fish, lobster, chicken, Swiss chard, a bitter leaf variety, and an artichoke, sunchoke, or plantain, among other fresh ingredients. Each chef had to prepare a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, salad, and entrée and demonstrate technical ability in classic vegetable cuts, cooking methods, vinaigrette emulsification and sauce crafting. A panel of experts evaluated Anobile and Feltz on technique and critiqued the flavor and presentation of each of their dishes.

Earning a Certified Executive Chef certification fulfilled both personal and professional goals for Feltz and Anobile.

"This level of achievement means the world," Feltz said. "It is something I have wanted to do since I began cooking professionally and have been surrounded by so many great chefs who were at that level. Now teaching in the industry, it was imperative for me, my students, and [Pierpont] to certify at a higher level."

"Becoming a CEC was a personal challenge to push myself and become better as a chef, instructor, and professional," Anobile said. "Certifications such as these let our students know that their instructors are knowledgeable and skilled and that Pierpont and the food service management program strive to set the industry standard of excellence."

Upholding the American Culinary Federation's standard of excellence has helped Pierpont's Culinary Academy rank nationally as a respected culinary arts institute through its nutrition and dietetic technology, and pastry and baking arts programs. In 2023, the program expanded into a new 10,000-square-foot facility housed in Middletown Commons in White Hall. The facility is equipped with two full-scale industrial kitchens, classroom and dining room spaces, faculty offices and more.

Feltz said the Pierpont culinary faculty serve as guides for their students as they develop their skills.

"I know our students look up to me as a mentor and role model, so I always need to push myself to be the best for me and for them," she said.

Anobile said that earning certifications such as the CEC shows students that there are no limits to what they can achieve at Pierpont and beyond.

Students in the program graduate with the qualifications to pursue a range of certifying exams through the American Culinary Federation, such as the Certified Culinarian exam. Certifications provide opportunities for advancement and networking for chefs in all stages of their professional careers.

To learn more about Pierpont's Culinary Academy, visit go.pierpont.edu/CulinaryAcademy.