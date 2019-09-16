Pierce Brosnan's Son Paris, 18, Walks the Runway During London Fashion Week

Paris Brosnan had a very special fan cheering him on at the Fashion for Relief fashion show — his dad, actor Pierce Brosnan.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old walked in the charity runway show at the British Museum during London Fashion Week, wearing a brown Chrome Hearts suit with a black button-down underneath, paired with black and white sneakers. And was joined down the runway by model Stella Maxwell, 29.

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan’s Son Paris on His New Film and What He’s Learned From Family: ‘They Inspire Me

Daniele Venturelli/Getty More

Before making his runway appearance, Paris twinned with his father, 66, on the red carpet. Paris opted for a black suit, featuring shiny black lapels, while his father gave off strong James Bond vibes in a black suit, white shirt, bow-tie and brown-tinted sunglasses.

Karwai Tang/WireImage More

The former James Bond star proudly filmed Paris has he took a walk down the runway in a video shared on Instagram.

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Is a ‘Very Proud Dad’ at Son Paris’ High School Graduation with Their Family

“You look around and they’re all grown up!,” Pierce captioned a second Instagram photo from the night posing with Paris at the show. “The Beauty of life. Night out at the British Museum for Naomi Campbell’s @fashion4relief…Paris walking for @chromeheartsofficial.”

“Thank you! @fashion4relief @naomi for hosting such an important event for a great cause,” Paris wrote on Instagram. “Honored to walk representing @chromeheartsofficial 🕸”

Fashion for Relief is a show started in 2005 by supermodel Naomi Campbell that raises funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. In the past, shows have supported the fight against Ebola, Hurricane Katrina relief and aid following the earthquake in Haiti.

So this runway was a perfect one to walk for Paris. In addition to modeling (he previously walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain), Paris is also a filmmaker, and recently made a short film about his visit to Sri Lanka to raise awareness for childhood hunger.

“When I got the opportunity to go to Sri Lanka, I had to do it – and it was amazing,” Paris told PEOPLE at an intimate dinner event at his parents’ home in May. “This was an opportunity as a filmmaker to go out and see another part of the world, see how kids are living and shed some light on important issues that are going on there.”