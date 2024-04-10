Need a picturesque spot for your next post? Here are the top Instagram landmarks in Ohio

Hocking Hills is the third most popular state park in Ohio, according to Ohio Natural Resources.

Looking for the perfect spot for that next social media post or reel? You might try Hocking Hills State Park, which a new study has named the most "Instagrammed" landmark in Ohio and the most photographed state park in the country.

Research from BonusFinder.com analyzed more than 2,700 US landmarks by comparing their total number of hashtags (sum of the top three hashtags used) to show which are the country’s most popular spots on social media.

For Ohio, Hocking Hills (#hockinghills), located southeast of Columbus, was tagged on Instagram 352,942 times, 100,000 more than its nearest competitor, Watkins Glen State Park in New York, which had 246,677 hashtags.

Second on the list in Ohio was Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum (#rockandrollhalloffame) with 226,566 pictures tagged in Instagram, while Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (#columbuszoo) took third place with 185,019 hashtags. The Columbus Zoo also came in at No. 8 for the "Most 'Instagrammable' Zoos and Aquariums" in the Nation. The San Diego Zoo was No 1 with 714,479 hashtags.

Rounding up the top 5 were Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens (#cincinnatizoo) with 152,823 hashtags and Cuyahoga Valley National Park (#cuyahogavalley) with 123,384.

What are the 25 most Instagrammed places in Ohio?

What are the top landmarks in the U.S. on Instagram?

Six of the Top 10 most tagged landmarks in the country are in New York -- Central Park (No. 1), Broadway (No. 2), Times Square (No. 3), Manhattan Bridge (No. 7), Empire State Building (No. 9) and the Statue of Liberty (No. 10).

California scored with Yosemite National Park (No. 4) and the Golden Gate Bridge (No. 8). Rounding out the Top 10 are Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona at No. 5 and Cape Cod in Massachusetts at No. 6.

What are the most Instagrammable places in each state?

According to BonusFinder, these are the top places in each state, as tagged on Instagram:

Alabama : Lewis Smith Lake, 63,233 hashtags

Alaska : Denali National Park, 171,991 hashtags

Arizona : Grand Canyon National Park, 4,886,440 hashtags

Arkansas : Hot Springs National Park, 53,943 hashtags

California : Yosemite National Park, 5,228,556 hashtags

Colorado : Rocky Mountain National Park, 791,066 hashtags

Connecticut : Yale University, 791,761 hashtags

District of Columbia : The White House, 2,297,058 hashtags

Delaware : Longwood Gardens, 319,732 hashtags

Florida : Everglades National Park, 1,046,900 hashtags

Georgia : Piedmont Park, 265,899 hashtags

Hawaii : Waikiki Beach, 1,019,227 hashtags

Idaho : Sawtooth Mountains, 85,688 hashtags

Illinois : Wrigley Field, 557,523 hashtags

Indiana : Indiana Dunes National Park, 123,306 hashtags

Iowa : Lake Okoboji, 18,804 hashtags

Kansas : Flint Fills, 75,888 hashtags

Kentucky : Red River Gorge, 280,984 hashtags

Louisiana : French Quarter, 1,397,173 hashtags

Massachusetts : Cape Cod, 3,963,406 hashtags

Maryland : FedExField (renamed as Commanders Field in February 2024), 58,562 hashtags

Maine : Old Orchard Beach and Pier, 146,226 hashtags

Michigan : Holland, 321,734 hashtags

Minnesota : Mall of America, 274,056 hashtags

Mississippi : Davis Bayou Area Gulf Islands National Seashore, 16,286 hashtags

Missouri : Lake of the Ozarks, 352,317 hashtags

Montana : Lake McDonald, 68,799 hashtags

Nebraska : Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 103,858 hashtags

Nevada : Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, 650,155 hashtags

New Hampshire : Dartmouth College, 861,269 hashtags

New Jersey : Princeton University, 1,250,093 hashtags

New Mexico : White Sands National Park, 211,531 hashtags

New York : Central Park, 8,317,607 hashtags

North Carolina : Pisgah National Forest, 220,651 hashtags

North Dakota : Theodore Roosevelt National Park, 53,095 hashtags

Ohio : Hocking Hills State Park, 352,942 hashtags

Oklahoma : Bricktown (Oklahoma City), 144,228 hashtags

Oregon : Cannon Beach, 609,346 hashtags

Pennsylvania : Pocono Mountains, 1,078,812 hashtags

Rhode Island : Block Island, 348,704 hashtags

South Carolina : Hilton Head Island, 1,567,510 hashtags

South Dakota : Black Hills National Forest, 533,822 hashtags

Tennessee : Graceland, 583,352 hashtags

Texas : San Antonio Riverwalk, 301,419 hashtags

Virginia : Old Town Alexandria, 374,926 hashtags

Utah : Zion National Park, 1,593,056 hashtags

Vermont : Mount Mansfield, 51,021 hashtags

Washington : Seattle Space Needle, 1,225,869 hashtags

West Virginia : Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, 170,101 hashtags

Wisconsin : Lambeau Field, 202,874 hashtags

Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park, 1,323,907 hashtags

