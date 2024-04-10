Need a picturesque spot for your next post? Here are the top Instagram landmarks in Ohio

Hocking Hills is the third most popular state park in Ohio, according to Ohio Natural Resources.
Looking for the perfect spot for that next social media post or reel? You might try Hocking Hills State Park, which a new study has named the most "Instagrammed" landmark in Ohio and the most photographed state park in the country.

Research from BonusFinder.com analyzed more than 2,700 US landmarks by comparing their total number of hashtags (sum of the top three hashtags used) to show which are the country’s most popular spots on social media.

For Ohio, Hocking Hills (#hockinghills), located southeast of Columbus, was tagged on Instagram 352,942 times, 100,000 more than its nearest competitor, Watkins Glen State Park in New York, which had 246,677 hashtags.

The 27th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to Cleveland for a week of events beginning April 5, 2012 and culminating with the Induction Ceremony on April 14, 2012. (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum)
Second on the list in Ohio was Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum (#rockandrollhalloffame) with 226,566 pictures tagged in Instagram, while Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (#columbuszoo) took third place with 185,019 hashtags. The Columbus Zoo also came in at No. 8 for the "Most 'Instagrammable' Zoos and Aquariums" in the Nation. The San Diego Zoo was No 1 with 714,479 hashtags.

Rounding up the top 5 were Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens (#cincinnatizoo) with 152,823 hashtags and Cuyahoga Valley National Park (#cuyahogavalley) with 123,384.

What are the 25 most Instagrammed places in Ohio?

  1. Hocking Hills State Park: #hockinghills, 352,942 total hashtags

  2. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: #rockandrollhalloffame, 226,566

  3. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: #columbuszoo, 185,019

  4. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden: #cincinnatizoo, 152,823

  5. Cuyahoga Valley National Park: #cuyahogavalley, 123,384

  6. Cleveland Metroparks: #clevelandmetroparks, 108,184

  7. Toledo Zoo & Aquarium: #toledozoo, 84,807

  8. The Cleveland Museum of Art: #clevelandmuseumofart, 47,401

  9. Great American Ballpark: #greatamericanballpark, 43,891

  10. Progressive Field: #progressivefield, 41,887

  11. Amish country: #amishcountryohio, 40,902

  12. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: #franklinparkconservatory, 37,949

  13. Pro Football Hall of Fame: #profootballhalloffame, 34,404

  14. Yellow Springs: #yellowspringsohio, 32,787

  15. Roebling Suspension Bridge (Cincinnati): #roeblingbridge, 20,975

  16. Kelleys Island: #kelleysisland, 28,497

  17. Akron Zoo: #akronzoo, 27,834

  18. Nationwide Arena: #nationwidearena, 27,231

  19. Ault Park (Cincinnati): #aultpark, 24,406

  20. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: #clevelandmetroparkszoo, 21,669

  21. Cleveland Browns Stadium: #firstenergystadium, 20,128

  22. Ash Cave (Hocking Hills): #ashcave, 18,976

  23. Toledo Museum of Art: #toledomuseumofart, 18,815

  24. Oak Openings Metro Park: #oakopenings, 18,373

  25. Paycor Stadium: #paulbrownstadium, 17,568

Mountain lion cub Clark explores the business office at the Columbus Zoo in 2014.
What are the top landmarks in the U.S. on Instagram?

Six of the Top 10 most tagged landmarks in the country are in New York -- Central Park (No. 1), Broadway (No. 2), Times Square (No. 3), Manhattan Bridge (No. 7), Empire State Building (No. 9) and the Statue of Liberty (No. 10).

California scored with Yosemite National Park (No. 4) and the Golden Gate Bridge (No. 8). Rounding out the Top 10 are Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona at No. 5 and Cape Cod in Massachusetts at No. 6.

What are the most Instagrammable places in each state?

According to BonusFinder, these are the top places in each state, as tagged on Instagram:

  • Alabama: Lewis Smith Lake, 63,233 hashtags

  • Alaska: Denali National Park, 171,991 hashtags

  • Arizona: Grand Canyon National Park, 4,886,440 hashtags

  • Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park, 53,943 hashtags

  • California: Yosemite National Park, 5,228,556 hashtags

  • Colorado: Rocky Mountain National Park, 791,066 hashtags

  • Connecticut: Yale University, 791,761 hashtags

  • District of Columbia: The White House, 2,297,058 hashtags

  • Delaware: Longwood Gardens, 319,732 hashtags

  • Florida: Everglades National Park, 1,046,900 hashtags

  • Georgia: Piedmont Park, 265,899 hashtags

  • Hawaii: Waikiki Beach, 1,019,227 hashtags

  • Idaho: Sawtooth Mountains, 85,688 hashtags

  • Illinois: Wrigley Field, 557,523 hashtags

  • Indiana: Indiana Dunes National Park, 123,306 hashtags

  • Iowa: Lake Okoboji, 18,804 hashtags

  • Kansas: Flint Fills, 75,888 hashtags

  • Kentucky: Red River Gorge, 280,984 hashtags

  • Louisiana: French Quarter, 1,397,173 hashtags

  • Massachusetts: Cape Cod, 3,963,406 hashtags

  • Maryland: FedExField (renamed as Commanders Field in February 2024), 58,562 hashtags

  • Maine: Old Orchard Beach and Pier, 146,226 hashtags

  • Michigan: Holland, 321,734 hashtags

  • Minnesota: Mall of America, 274,056 hashtags

  • Mississippi: Davis Bayou Area Gulf Islands National Seashore, 16,286 hashtags

  • Missouri: Lake of the Ozarks, 352,317 hashtags

  • Montana: Lake McDonald, 68,799 hashtags

  • Nebraska: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 103,858 hashtags

  • Nevada: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, 650,155 hashtags

  • New Hampshire: Dartmouth College, 861,269 hashtags

  • New Jersey: Princeton University, 1,250,093 hashtags

  • New Mexico: White Sands National Park, 211,531 hashtags

  • New York: Central Park, 8,317,607 hashtags

  • North Carolina: Pisgah National Forest, 220,651 hashtags

  • North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park, 53,095 hashtags

  • Ohio: Hocking Hills State Park, 352,942 hashtags

  • Oklahoma: Bricktown (Oklahoma City), 144,228 hashtags

  • Oregon: Cannon Beach, 609,346 hashtags

  • Pennsylvania: Pocono Mountains, 1,078,812 hashtags

  • Rhode Island: Block Island, 348,704 hashtags

  • South Carolina: Hilton Head Island, 1,567,510 hashtags

  • South Dakota: Black Hills National Forest, 533,822 hashtags

  • Tennessee: Graceland, 583,352 hashtags

  • Texas: San Antonio Riverwalk, 301,419 hashtags

  • Virginia: Old Town Alexandria, 374,926 hashtags

  • Utah: Zion National Park, 1,593,056 hashtags

  • Vermont: Mount Mansfield, 51,021 hashtags

  • Washington: Seattle Space Needle, 1,225,869 hashtags

  • West Virginia: Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, 170,101 hashtags

  • Wisconsin: Lambeau Field, 202,874 hashtags

  • Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park, 1,323,907 hashtags

