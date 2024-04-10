Need a picturesque spot for your next post? Here are the top Instagram landmarks in Ohio
Looking for the perfect spot for that next social media post or reel? You might try Hocking Hills State Park, which a new study has named the most "Instagrammed" landmark in Ohio and the most photographed state park in the country.
Research from BonusFinder.com analyzed more than 2,700 US landmarks by comparing their total number of hashtags (sum of the top three hashtags used) to show which are the country’s most popular spots on social media.
For Ohio, Hocking Hills (#hockinghills), located southeast of Columbus, was tagged on Instagram 352,942 times, 100,000 more than its nearest competitor, Watkins Glen State Park in New York, which had 246,677 hashtags.
Second on the list in Ohio was Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum (#rockandrollhalloffame) with 226,566 pictures tagged in Instagram, while Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (#columbuszoo) took third place with 185,019 hashtags. The Columbus Zoo also came in at No. 8 for the "Most 'Instagrammable' Zoos and Aquariums" in the Nation. The San Diego Zoo was No 1 with 714,479 hashtags.
Rounding up the top 5 were Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens (#cincinnatizoo) with 152,823 hashtags and Cuyahoga Valley National Park (#cuyahogavalley) with 123,384.
What are the 25 most Instagrammed places in Ohio?
Hocking Hills State Park: #hockinghills, 352,942 total hashtags
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: #rockandrollhalloffame, 226,566
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: #columbuszoo, 185,019
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden: #cincinnatizoo, 152,823
Cuyahoga Valley National Park: #cuyahogavalley, 123,384
Cleveland Metroparks: #clevelandmetroparks, 108,184
Toledo Zoo & Aquarium: #toledozoo, 84,807
The Cleveland Museum of Art: #clevelandmuseumofart, 47,401
Great American Ballpark: #greatamericanballpark, 43,891
Progressive Field: #progressivefield, 41,887
Amish country: #amishcountryohio, 40,902
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: #franklinparkconservatory, 37,949
Pro Football Hall of Fame: #profootballhalloffame, 34,404
Yellow Springs: #yellowspringsohio, 32,787
Roebling Suspension Bridge (Cincinnati): #roeblingbridge, 20,975
Kelleys Island: #kelleysisland, 28,497
Akron Zoo: #akronzoo, 27,834
Nationwide Arena: #nationwidearena, 27,231
Ault Park (Cincinnati): #aultpark, 24,406
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: #clevelandmetroparkszoo, 21,669
Cleveland Browns Stadium: #firstenergystadium, 20,128
Ash Cave (Hocking Hills): #ashcave, 18,976
Toledo Museum of Art: #toledomuseumofart, 18,815
Oak Openings Metro Park: #oakopenings, 18,373
Paycor Stadium: #paulbrownstadium, 17,568
What are the top landmarks in the U.S. on Instagram?
Six of the Top 10 most tagged landmarks in the country are in New York -- Central Park (No. 1), Broadway (No. 2), Times Square (No. 3), Manhattan Bridge (No. 7), Empire State Building (No. 9) and the Statue of Liberty (No. 10).
California scored with Yosemite National Park (No. 4) and the Golden Gate Bridge (No. 8). Rounding out the Top 10 are Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona at No. 5 and Cape Cod in Massachusetts at No. 6.
What are the most Instagrammable places in each state?
According to BonusFinder, these are the top places in each state, as tagged on Instagram:
Alabama: Lewis Smith Lake, 63,233 hashtags
Alaska: Denali National Park, 171,991 hashtags
Arizona: Grand Canyon National Park, 4,886,440 hashtags
Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park, 53,943 hashtags
California: Yosemite National Park, 5,228,556 hashtags
Colorado: Rocky Mountain National Park, 791,066 hashtags
Connecticut: Yale University, 791,761 hashtags
District of Columbia: The White House, 2,297,058 hashtags
Delaware: Longwood Gardens, 319,732 hashtags
Florida: Everglades National Park, 1,046,900 hashtags
Georgia: Piedmont Park, 265,899 hashtags
Hawaii: Waikiki Beach, 1,019,227 hashtags
Idaho: Sawtooth Mountains, 85,688 hashtags
Illinois: Wrigley Field, 557,523 hashtags
Indiana: Indiana Dunes National Park, 123,306 hashtags
Iowa: Lake Okoboji, 18,804 hashtags
Kansas: Flint Fills, 75,888 hashtags
Kentucky: Red River Gorge, 280,984 hashtags
Louisiana: French Quarter, 1,397,173 hashtags
Massachusetts: Cape Cod, 3,963,406 hashtags
Maryland: FedExField (renamed as Commanders Field in February 2024), 58,562 hashtags
Maine: Old Orchard Beach and Pier, 146,226 hashtags
Michigan: Holland, 321,734 hashtags
Minnesota: Mall of America, 274,056 hashtags
Mississippi: Davis Bayou Area Gulf Islands National Seashore, 16,286 hashtags
Missouri: Lake of the Ozarks, 352,317 hashtags
Montana: Lake McDonald, 68,799 hashtags
Nebraska: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 103,858 hashtags
Nevada: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, 650,155 hashtags
New Hampshire: Dartmouth College, 861,269 hashtags
New Jersey: Princeton University, 1,250,093 hashtags
New Mexico: White Sands National Park, 211,531 hashtags
New York: Central Park, 8,317,607 hashtags
North Carolina: Pisgah National Forest, 220,651 hashtags
North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park, 53,095 hashtags
Ohio: Hocking Hills State Park, 352,942 hashtags
Oklahoma: Bricktown (Oklahoma City), 144,228 hashtags
Oregon: Cannon Beach, 609,346 hashtags
Pennsylvania: Pocono Mountains, 1,078,812 hashtags
Rhode Island: Block Island, 348,704 hashtags
South Carolina: Hilton Head Island, 1,567,510 hashtags
South Dakota: Black Hills National Forest, 533,822 hashtags
Tennessee: Graceland, 583,352 hashtags
Texas: San Antonio Riverwalk, 301,419 hashtags
Virginia: Old Town Alexandria, 374,926 hashtags
Utah: Zion National Park, 1,593,056 hashtags
Vermont: Mount Mansfield, 51,021 hashtags
Washington: Seattle Space Needle, 1,225,869 hashtags
West Virginia: Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, 170,101 hashtags
Wisconsin: Lambeau Field, 202,874 hashtags
Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park, 1,323,907 hashtags
This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Hocking Hills named top Instagram landmark in Ohio. See full list