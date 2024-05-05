Your pictures on the theme of 'moonlight'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "moonlight". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Gary Peck: “Autumn on the Hunter River in New South Wales, Australia. Doing it easy, watching whatever passes by.” [Gary Peck]

Jane Luetkens: “I was fascinated how the lichen on the bench stood out in the night photo.” [Jane Luetkens]

Harald Loeffler: “Hiking back to my car after photographing the firefall phenomena in Yosemite, I was awestruck at how the monolith of El Capitan in full moonlight dominated the valley.” [Harald Loeffler]

Marine Gaste: “Viewing the solar eclipse through a colander in Los Angeles, California.” [Marine Gaste]

Dusty Danis: “I waited patiently for the moon to fall to this small gap in the trees. Once it arrived in the location where I wanted, it was time to wait for a vehicle to come down the road. Not many vehicles travel here, so I got lucky with this one.” [Dusty Danis]

Bruce Carrington: “In this tranquil image of Druridge Bay at low tide, the wet sands shimmer in the reflected moonlight. The lights of Blyth can be seen on the horizon.” [Bruce Carrington]

Tom Wraith: “The moon lighting up Dartmoor at night.” [Tom Wraith]

Kevin Miller: “Peeking through a stormy night, South Jersey, USA” [Kevin Miller]

Hannah Hinton: “I took this photo in Manang on the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal, the halfway point of our trek. We were up early in the freezing cold but it was so worth it for views like this.” [Hannah Hinton]

Chris Dommett: “Olympus wanted a moon photo. It is usually cloudy, so here it was.” [Chris Dommett]

Christine Red: "Taken the night after peak Harvest Moon, in Haymarket, Virginia, USA. There were clouds drifting in the night sky." [Christine Red]

Elizabeth McBurnett: "Moonlight reflecting in the window." [Elizabeth McBurnett]

The next theme is "tunnels" and the deadline for entries is 14 May 2024.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries directly here or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

