Pictures of Hope exhibition opening at the Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pictures of Hope is a nonprofit that’s mission is to change the lives of children and young adults experiencing homelessness by teaching them how to use a camera. Local organization New Day partnered with Pictures of Hope to give young people cameras to showcase their hopes and dreams through photography.

Thursday, May 9 the photos from those young adults will featured in an exhibition at the Albuquerque museum. “For me it was so incredible to be able to see their dreams come to fruition, to be able to have them be able to express these very heartfelt, poignant dreams and to know their dreams matter,” photojournalists and founder of Pictures of Hope Linda Solomon said.

Along with the museum exhibit, Pictures of Hope cards featuring the photos will be on sale. 100% of all proceeds from the cards will benefit New Day.

