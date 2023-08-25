In pictures: Atmosphere builds on day one of Reading Festival

Festival-goers have arrived and the music has started on day one of the three-day event

Reading Festival is under way as thousands of fans pack the arena ahead of The 1975's headline performance.

The three-day event on a farm off Richfield Avenue opened on Thursday, with the access to the main arena and music starting on Friday at 11:00 BST.

Festival-goer Bill McBarron said: "It's so great, the atmosphere is fabulous."

People travelling to the festival by train have been warned of disruptions as rail workers across England walk out on Saturday.

Bill McBarron and Helen Critchley said they were looking forward to discovering new bands

Helen Critchley and Bill McBarron said they have been to over a dozen festivals, but this is their first time at Reading with their children.

As they joined the expected 105,00 visits to the site Mr McBarron said: "We've done Glastonbury for a few years now, I can't believe we've missed out on this for so many years."

They told the BBC they were looking forward to seeing Wet Leg, but the children were "buzzing for Central-Cee".

Dae Pomeroy and Charlton Brown are volunteering with Oxfam

Dae Pomeroy, from Devon, and Charlton Brown, from Yorkshire, are volunteering at the festival with Oxfam.

Their role is to point festival goers in the right direction for help, access to emergency care and toilet facilities.

Ms Pomeroy said: "I can't afford festivals as I'm a university student, as a volunteer with Oxfam I can access festivals I wouldn't normally be able to afford."

They are both looking forward to seeing Sam Fender and BBC's Introducing Matilda Mann.

Posting on social media, Thames Valley Police urged those going to the festival to "keep all your valuables on you. Don't drink unattended drinks and look after your friends".

Festival-goers are being asked to take their tents home and use new bottle banks. Campfires, disposable barbecues and single-use vapes are banned this year.

Headliners for this year's festival include The 1975, who replace Lewis Capaldi on Friday, Billie Eilish and Saturday and The Killers close the festival on Sunday.

Rapper Tion Wayne also performed on Friday

