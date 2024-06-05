Picture-perfect wilderness: Rachel Carson Wildlife Refuge awaits your best shot

YORK — The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is accepting photo submissions for the fourth annual Sense of Wonder Photo Contest. The deadline is June 15.

The contest is a popular event for those who visit the refuge trails and roadside marsh views, encounter wildlife, and show the recreational activities of their family and friends. Jurors will look for imagery representing all seasons on the refuge, so photos taken in previous years are welcome. This contest is open to all ages. Only images taken on refuge property are eligible for entry.

Timber Point Shoreline at Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Biddeford, Maine.

The Friends will accept up to three images from any camera type, including cell phones and any photographic style from black and white to high dynamic range alterations. Since the twelve winning images will be reproduced in a calendar format, please submit only horizontal or landscape-oriented images. Only high resolutions at 300-600 dpi and 2550 x 3300 pixels minimum are accepted.

Twelve winning images will be selected for the 2025 Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge calendar available for sale by the Friends in late summer.

Go to https://www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/photo-contest and submit up to three items by June 15.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties, consisting of eleven divisions totaling more than 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennbunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rachel Carson Wildlife Refuge photo contest calls for entries