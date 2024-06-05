Picnic with Pop - A Celebration of Fatherhood to be held in Mansfield's Central Park

Richland County Youth and Family Council, in partnership with Richland County Children Services and the City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, is hosting a celebration of Father’s Day.

The community is invited to attend the free event, Picnic with Pop – A Celebration of Fatherhood, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gazebo in Mansfield's downtown Central Park.

The event will feature free food and fun, live entertainment, games, informational booths, giveaways and family-friendly activities. Featured speaker will be Kenneth L. Black, warden for the Richland Correctional Institution/Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

“This is a wonderful way to celebrate fathers in our community and an opportunity for everyone to enjoy a day of free family fun,” said Michelle Miller, executive director of Richland County Youth and Family Council.

For information, call Miller at 419-774-5442.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Youth and Family Council event celebrates fathers