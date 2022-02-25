Get started playing pickleball with this complete paddles-and-balls set for just $20

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ready to pick up pickleball? A starter set of paddles and balls can be yours for just $20. (Photo: Franklin Sports)

The pickleball revolution is upon us. I'll wager a box of donuts you've heard of this rapidly growing sport; if not, well, you just did. It's everywhere these days, and with good reason: It's easy to learn, fun to play and a decent workout.

It also requires precious little equipment: All you need is a paddle, a ball and three friends. You figure out that last part; I've got an incredible deal on everything else. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Franklin Sports Activator Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set for just $20. That's $10 off the regular price and one of the best pickleball-set deals I've seen — though there are lots of others starting at around $40.

$20 $30 at Amazon

Both the paddles and balls are USA Pickleball Association-approved, meaning they're the right size, weight and all that. So how does this set differ from one costing more? Are all pickleball paddles and balls created equal?

Not exactly. These paddles have a wood core that's more likely to break during, er, a moment of frustration. Pricier paddles made of fiberglass or graphite can better withstand angry swats against the court.

For beginners, though? Absolutely fine, as evidenced by the 4.3-star average rating from around 2,200 buyers. The only real downside here is the lack of carrying case, though just about any gym bag would work fine.

Want to jump right to a foursome? This Amicoson Pickleball Set includes four paddles, eight balls and a drawstring bag, all for $40.

$20 $30 at Amazon

