Get started playing pickleball with this complete paddles-and-balls set for just $20
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The pickleball revolution is upon us. I'll wager a box of donuts you've heard of this rapidly growing sport; if not, well, you just did. It's everywhere these days, and with good reason: It's easy to learn, fun to play and a decent workout.
It also requires precious little equipment: All you need is a paddle, a ball and three friends. You figure out that last part; I've got an incredible deal on everything else. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Franklin Sports Activator Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set for just $20. That's $10 off the regular price and one of the best pickleball-set deals I've seen — though there are lots of others starting at around $40.
(Pro tip: If you have , you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your .)
Both the paddles and balls are USA Pickleball Association-approved, meaning they're the right size, weight and all that. So how does this set differ from one costing more? Are all pickleball paddles and balls created equal?
Not exactly. These paddles have a wood core that's more likely to break during, er, a moment of frustration. Pricier paddles made of fiberglass or graphite can better withstand angry swats against the court.
For beginners, though? Absolutely fine, as evidenced by the 4.3-star average rating from around 2,200 buyers. The only real downside here is the lack of carrying case, though just about any gym bag would work fine.
Want to jump right to a foursome? This Amicoson Pickleball Set includes four paddles, eight balls and a drawstring bag, all for $40.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $587.50 (was $730), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $168 (was $230), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $430), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Smart home:
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $180 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
Hathaspace SmartAir Purifier, $215 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Video game deals:
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 - PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, starting at $67 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, starting at $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, starting at $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $214 (was $350), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $90 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $14.50 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen (was $50), amazon.com
HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $51 (was $90), amazon.com
Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $4 (was $9), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $200), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $274 (was $400), amazon.com
Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game + Storage Carry Bag, $190 (was $250), amazon.com
Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.