Photos: Spartanburg celebrates Juneteenth with events, 'show our freedom through unity'

Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The city held a Block Party downtown on Friday, June 14, and invited the public to get in the spirit of the celebration.

"The date 1776 is not everyone's" Independence Day," Dana Michelle Glenn-Leach of Roebuck said. "Juneteenth is the country's other Independence Day. Juneteenth should be honored and celebrated by all Americans."

Zenobia Atterberry of Spartanburg showed off her African-inspired headgear for Juneteenth. "We have to show our freedom through unity for all on Juneteenth," she said.

