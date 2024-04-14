33 Photos You May Have Missed From Harry and Meghan's Wedding

Maybe you woke up before the crack of dawn, or maybe you rolled out of bed just in time to witness the magic. Either way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was an unforgettable day. Now, years after they said "I do," a lot of things are different for the couple. As royal fans know, Harry and Meghan aren't exactly royals anymore. In January 2021, they announced they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties to focus more on themselves and their son Archie. The change was a surprise to everyone; even the Queen wasn't expecting it.

But now that Harry and Meghan aren't royals anymore, we've even more nostalgic. So we found some of the cutest photos you may have missed when they tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Prepare to shed a tear (or five).