A photographer's Midtown beachside birthday bash is a dream

In Elina Krivulets' mind nothing could spell out living your dream, than hosting her own a beachside birthday bash and having the guests spell out "Dream" with their bodies in the sand — and then snapping that image. Her dream, one she put off while becoming a mom to three and working as a special education teacher, was to become a photographer. When she took a leap of faith and went for that, her life opened up.

In January, Krivulets, a Wellington resident now at the head of her own company, Elina's Dream Photography, chose to celebrate her 39th birthday on at Midtown Beach. Her invitation said, "Let's say goodbye to my 30s." And on a Monday morning, her friends answered the call.

Wellington resident Elina Krivulets and her friends leap into the air for a photo while celebrating her 39th birthday in the sand at Midtown Beach Jan. 29.

"I met many women you saw that day on the beach through photography," Krivulets wrote in an email describing the impetus for the beach party photo shoot. "I guess my message with spelling it out is to follow your dreams and go for it, no matter how wild and out of reach it may seem at first! Your tribe will find you!," she wrote. "I had the dream word spelled on sand with bodies in the back of my mind for over a year now and when asked what I want for my birthday, that’s all I thought of. "

Dream delivered.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Elina Krivulets pursues picture perfect birthday bash on Midtown Beach