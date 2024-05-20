A photographer's love letter to Loop Road, deep in the Big Cypress swamp

"This 24-mile stretch of road has been the backdrop to countless adventures, from chasing sunsets to camping under the stars." A bridge near Sweetwater Strand offers opportunities to connect with nature and for meditation.

Over the past decade, Loop Road has become more than just a scenic drive for me — it has transformed into a trusted companion, offering solace for healing and serving as an inspiring canvas for my photography.

Nestled within the vast expanse of the Big Cypress National Preserve in the Everglades, this 24-mile stretch of road has been the backdrop to countless adventures, from chasing sunsets to camping under the stars. Moreover, it's steeped in Everglades lore, with whispered tales of the Skunk Ape and alien sightings adding to its mystique.

Loop Road, called County Road 94, forms a U-shaped trail south of Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), weaving through three counties: Collier, Monroe, and Miami-Dade. Despite its proximity to civilization, it feels like a world apart. From its gravel section through cypress forests and open prairies to its paved section traversing the Miccosukee Indian Reservation, it offers a journey through diverse landscapes that stir the soul.

One of the most cherished aspects of Loop Road for me has been the shared experiences with friends and fellow photographers. I affectionately recall outings with my late friend and mentor, Gregory Dupignac, who possessed an unmatched passion for photographing the beauty of birds in flight. Once, I joined him for a day, and we spent hours at the road's bridges, patiently waiting for the perfect moment to witness the soft hues of the setting sun or the graceful movement of a spider making a web.

A turtle resting on a log on Loop Road just a few miles south of Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). The road provides vehicle access offering opportunities for locals and tourists alike to enjoy and learn about the Everglades.

Loop Road isn't merely a destination for photography enthusiasts, it's for nature lovers from all walks of life. Along its route, visitors can witness the majesty of Florida's inhabitants, from alligators and turtles basking in the sun. For those unable to explore the depths of the Glades on foot, Loop Road offers a convenient and accessible window into the wonders of the Everglades, fostering appreciation and understanding of this unique ecosystem.

Nora Espinal, of Miami, Florida, and her family are frequent visitors to Loop Road. Nora is a friend of the photographer. They met in 2017 while they were participating in a prayer walk led by the late Bobby C. Billie and his niece Betty Osceola..

However, the future of Loop Road hangs in the balance. A recently proposed wilderness designation threatens to restrict vehicular access to the road, potentially closing off this beloved destination.

This wilderness designation is more than just an inconvenience for photographers like me; it is a pressing concern for the Indigenous communities and many generations of Floridians who call this area home.

A cypress forest near a bridge on Loop Road at Big Cypress National Preserve. Loop Road holds great cultural significance for the local Indigenous communities. Indigenous leaders have spoken in opposition to the recently proposed wilderness designation because it will negatively impact their way of life and practices.

Betty Osceola, a respected Miccosukee grandmother and tribal judge, has spoken eloquently about the cultural significance of Loop Road and the potential negative ramifications of access restrictions on her people's traditions and way of life.

Reflecting on my decade-long journey along Loop Road, I am grateful for the countless memories and experiences it has afforded me. I earnestly hope that people will join me and many others in opposing this designation so we can continue to traverse its path and discover the same sense of peace, wonder, and connection that I have found within its embrace. Loop Road is more than a mere line on a map – it is a profound testament to the connection between people's stories and the land, where identity merges with the earth, reminding us that we are one.

Note: Thank you, Betty Osceola, for suggesting the title.

This photo essay is the personal perspective of Lisette Morales McCabe, a Naples-based photographer and healing arts facilitator who centers her work in visual narratives that intertwine identity with the surrounding environment and documents beauty of Florida's nature.

