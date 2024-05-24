Photographer inspires students at Columbus high school where he graduated 44 years ago

Photographer inspires students at Columbus high school where he graduated 44 years ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A renowned photographer, author and filmmaker visited the Columbus high school he graduated from 44 years ago.

Dudley Edmondson is also a motivational speaker. Today, he provided some motivation to students at his alma mater: South High School.

Edmondson is known for his stunning nature photos. He shared those pictures, along with some words of wisdom.

Columbus’ Office of Violence Prevention looks at new safety efforts

Edmondson said it’s important to connect with nature — to know that we all come from nature — and that nature makes our lives possible. He said that connection is vital to our mental and physical health.

Those who would like to meet Edmondson will have a chance tomorrow at Blacklick Woods Metro Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Edmondson is touring the newly opened canopy walk and he’ll share insights into his creative process — and the importance of preserving natural habitats.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.