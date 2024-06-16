Photographer and author returns to South High School to motivate youth

From left, Sandy Womack, Dudley Edmondson, Angela Chapman, Tim Moloney and Kwesi Kambon assisted in Edmondson's presentation last month to students at South High School.

Dudley Edmondson, as seen in the New York Times, PBS and NPR, returned to his hometown of Columbus to inspire youth.

Columbus City Schools, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks and Friends of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks collaborated last month to host an event with the nature photographer, author and South High School graduate.

Edmondson returned to South High School and spoke to current students to highlight metro parks and outdoors-related career paths.

This process was started when Kwesi Kambon, a metro parks volunteer, reached out to Edmondson.

“Kwesi contacted me,” said Edmondson. “I think he saw the PBS piece and asked me to come and participate in the program to help young people understand that nature and the environment have potential career opportunities for them.”

Edmondson referred to his appearance on the March 26, 2021 episode of the PBS "Almanac" series to share his nature photography. He said he had an optimistic feeling about his May event at South High School.

“I think it went well,” Edmondson said after his talk to the students. “Hopefully we’ve set up a situation where young people who saw the program can sign up to be mentored and helped educationally to potentially go down the path of having nature-based careers. Hopefully, there will be more than a couple of young people that will sign up.”

Edmondson said he was grateful and enjoyed returning to his former high school to pay forward the career he pursued and the success he achieved.

“I graduated from here in 1980; it’s nice to be back in the building and see the place that really helped shape my life.”

The high school presentation was followed by a hike in Blacklick Woods the following day.

Dudley Edmondson is done with Columbus

But Edmondson is not done in Columbus. The nature photographer is returning shortly for another guided hike with the community at the Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration.

“I’ll be at the Grange (Insurance) Audubon Center doing another bird-related event, taking people for a bird hike and I’ll probably give a short presentation there as well.”

The Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration event at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center takes place Sunday, June 16 from 2 to 5 p.m., with Edmondson speaking from 2 to 3 p.m.

To learn more about Edmondson and his work, check out his books, "The Black and Brown Faces in America's Wild Places" and "What's That Flower? A Beginner's Guide to Wildflowers," both available for purchase on his website.

nfishman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Edmondson tells of possible career opportunities to South students