Phone storage full? Nab this 128GB Samsung memory card on sale for $12 — plus more Samsung deals

We've all seen that dreaded message: "Phone memory full." And it always seems to happen when we're trying to snap a quick photo of something — never when we have time to delete images. Good news: An SD card (aka memory card) might be all you need. If your phone allows expandable storage (as many Android phones do; sorry, iPhone users), you can slot in an SD (secure digital) card to overcome your memory woes. Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Samsung cards at pretty substantial markdowns, including a top-selling 128GB SD card for just $12.

Why is this a good deal?

This is a great price for a bit of extra memory, and all the other deals on similar Samsung devices make this sale worth checking out.

Why do I need this?

How much memory does your phone have? Many entry-level smartphones only offer 64GB of memory, which is nowhere near enough. Trust me — I have a 32GB iPad, and the operating system alone takes up most of that space. Like all other Apple products, it doesn't allow expandable memory, so the only option to get more memory is to buy a new one.

Android users are in a much better position. Although it varies between models, many Android phones let you plug in an SD card to increase your phone's memory. This makes it easy not only to address storage issues but also to transfer data off your phone. For example, you can move all the pictures you want to keep onto the SD card, then plug it into a computer to transfer the data.

This 128GB model from Samsung has high transfer speeds and is backed by a 10-year warranty. What does this mean for you? Simple: You don't have to sit around waiting for data to move off the card, and you can rely on it to last you for years to come — honestly, probably longer than your phone itself will last.

Store more pictures, games and anything else you want on this memory card. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 60,200 Amazon reviewers have given the memory card a perfect five-star rating!

These double as storage for other purposes too: One user said: "Samsung has now become my memory vendor of choice over Sandisk. The price-to-value ratio is fantastic, and this card has proven to meet all the advertised speeds in my limited testing. A great option to expand Steam Deck storage, although I would have liked a 1TB version. Note that Samsung also offers a free utility to check for authenticity — a great tool, given the high amounts of fakes in the overall marketplace."

Another user reported that, for them, Samsung is the only way to go. "Great products as always from Samsung. Love their SD cards; they're all I use now. I've tried them all and I've had issues with all of them but Samsung. They're always fast and reliable!"

Fans love it so much that they want more. "Only downside is there is no 1TB option!"

And the benefits don't stop there. This sale includes various sizes of memory cards, but also thumb drives and solid-state drives:

The sale also includes internal SSDs. And yes, they are compatible with PlayStation 5:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

