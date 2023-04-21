8,900 shoppers love this handy $14 phone mount — grab it while it's over 70% off

Almost every state has a hands-free driving policy (as in, Don't Do It!), but not every car has Apple Carplay or Android Auto. In those, GPS is still a necessity (especially if you have zero directional sense, like me), so what are you supposed to do? Easy: Use a phone holder. These nifty little devices can keep your phone positioned so that you can glance at it without taking your eyes off the road. Right now, one of our most popular choices is over 70% off, bringing the price down to just $13.49.

Amazon Suuson 3-in-1 Phone Holder for Cars $13 $50 Save $37 with coupon This holder works with almost any model phone and model vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it. Save $37 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Many phone holders struggle to maintain their grip when the temperatures start to climb (or drop), but not this one. This phone holder can maintain its adhesion in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 203°F. If you remove it and it doesn't feel sticky, a quick rinse with soap and water will make it like new again.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work either. Alas, we found this one, and it's perfect! Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!" said a marveling motorist.

If 2,000 miles of use doesn't convince you, how about it holding up during an accident? One user said, "I was skeptical about putting a phone holder that attaches to my windshield because of the possibility of it falling. I got into a car accident when my front axle broke. This phone holder didn't budge. This phone holder swivels, twists, retracts or extends to where you need it, which is perfect for someone like me who has short dinosaur arms. I highly recommend to anyone debating about getting a phone holder. It is well worth the price."

"This phone mount has probably saved countless number of lives," writes a five-star fan. "Must-have when using Maps or Wayz."

This is tough phone holder will help you drive safer. (Photo: Amazon)

The mounting arm extends and swivels, so you can adjust your phone any way you like to provide you with the best possible visibility. It only takes a second to lock the phone into place or release it.

"This is a great car phone holder. I went through many different styles at first, like the ones with magnets, air vent ones, and even the ones on the dash. I like that this one comes with many different install options, and the suction and phone hold are strong, especially on longer road trips with my family," said one traveler. "We traveled recently, and it was easy to set this holder up, to mount our phone for nav, and other things like gas stations and restaurants. I will take this with us on many more trips!"

