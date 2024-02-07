Got butterfingers? You need this $10 Amazon phone case lanyard

Whether you're clumsy or not — a smartphone is just too expensive to let slip from your fingers. While you likely already have a phone case, that is little help when you're taking photos on a moving boat or over a stunning vista point — and a concrete sidewalks always seems to hit just right to take a nick out of the side of your screen.

Sometimes you need your smartphone strapped to you. That's where a phone case lanyard comes in.

Brands like Casetify and Bandolier sell high-end options made of leather and metal. While fashionable, do you really need to drop $50 to $100 on a phone case lanyard? If you're looking for an affordable option that's best for everyday use, this $10 phone case lanyard on Amazon is our top recommendation.

Amazon Outxe Phone Case Lanyard Ever get a panic attack while taking photos over the Grand Canyon? You need a phone case lanyard. $10 at Amazon

If this is your first phone case lanyard, this is a great place to start. Aside from being extremely wallet-friendly (prices range from $10 to $13, depending on lanyard color), it's also well-made and comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers.

You don't just get a lanyard in this package. It comes with four pads for securing the lanyard to your phone case, one long neck lanyard and one wrist strap. The neck lanyard can even be extended long enough to be crossbody length.

The Outxe phone case lanyard fits all smartphone models and is super easy to install. Just pass the pad through your phone case's charging hole, insert your phone and snap it into the case. Then connect the lanyard to the exposed metal ring. That's it — no tools necessary!

The phone case lanyard kit comes with everything you need to securely attach it to your phone. (Amazon)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this affordable and practical problem-solving phone case lanyard. In fact, over 7,000 shoppers gave it a five-star review with several saying it's ideal for traveling, exercise, walking and more.

"I never drop or lose my phone anymore as I keep it on my wrist when going out in public," one impressed shopper wrote while sharing that they love that it comes with an additional wrist strap.

"Wish I'd gotten [it] sooner," another shopper added while sharing that they first saw the product while on a cruise. "It's been the handiest thing! Allows [you to be] hands-free but keeps your phone handy so you don't have to close an app and tuck it in your pocket."

One shopper said this lanyard is the "best for those always misplacing and forgetting their phones," going on to admit that "I have the worse memory and I’m always misplacing my phone. ... This is the best solution because the phone is always on me." The same shopper did point out, though, that the fabric is a bit thin and "won't last forever" but still does the trick for keeping your phone secure and safe in a stylish way.

