These Phoenix Valley Christians are celebrating Easter on May 5. Here's why

For many in the Phoenix area, Easter Sunday fell on April 9, but some Valley Christians are observing the resurrection of Jesus Christ on May 5.

Saint Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Phoenix is a 73-year-old house of worship located on East Monte Vista Road and North 16 Street. It is among approximately 10-12 Eastern Orthodox churches in the Valley where parishioners will celebrate Easter this weekend.

The church’s priest, Father Mikel Bock, said the date difference is steeped in the history of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

An archpriest, ordained for over 10 years, Bock, 66, shared with The Arizona Republic some of the traditions and customs Eastern Orthodox Christians adhere to during their Lenten and Holy Week.

As the Easter celebration starts overnight, congregants "open the door and the church is lit up bright with all white," at Saints Peter and Paul, Bock said. "And people say, 'Christ is risen.'"

What is the Eastern Orthodox Church?

A division in Christendom, known as the Great Schism in 1054, brought about the Roman Catholic Church. The split at the time left the Eastern Orthodox Church, which includes the Greek, Romanian, Russian, Serbian and Orthodox churches.

Whereas Pope Francis holds supremacy over the Roman Catholic Church, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is the first among equals in the Eastern Orthodox Church.

What calendar is used by the Eastern Orthodox Church?

The Eastern Orthodox Church designates the Easter date based on the Julian calendar, which was in use during the time believers say Christ walked on Earth. This is in contrast to the Gregorian calendar, which is widely used in most of the world.

Eastern Orthodox Easter will be held on the Gregorian Calendar’s May 5 date, but the Julian Calendar marks it as April 22.

When is the Lenten period observed by Eastern Orthodox Christians?

The Eastern Orthodox Lenten period extends beyond 40 days, continuing through Holy Week. During this time, observers continue to abstain from eating dairy and meats, except for fish, and will forgo multiple meals a week, according to Bock. Additionally, Eastern Orthodox Christians refrain from indulging in entertainment.

"A solitude of prayer to life, and make it more understandable how we come to Christ," Bock said.

What do Eastern Orthodox Christians call Easter?

Pascha is the Greek word Eastern Orthodox Christians use to describe their Easter celebration.

How is Sunday Easter celebrated by Eastern Orthodox Christians?

At Saints Paul and Peter, the Pascha service begins at 11:30 p.m. on Holy Saturday and continues into early Sunday morning, when the faithful partake in a feast. Additionally, there is a blessing of baskets containing foods that congregants abstained from during Lent.

Are Eastern Orthodox Christians also celebrating Cinco de Mayo?

This Pascha coincides with the 262nd anniversary of Mexico's victory over occupying French forces at Puebla. Bock noted that congregants at Saints Paul and Peter are a diverse group, including Russians and Mexicans.

"We have all sorts of people there," Bock said. "Just picture a big melting pot."

Some of the Mexican attendees may well bring Mexican food, he added.

