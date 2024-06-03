Phoenix airport lounges: Every one in Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 and how to get in free

After getting through security at the airport, you probably have some free time before your flight starts boarding.

But you dread long waits for food and coffee at the restaurants, and wonder whether you'll get to your gate in time to get a seat near a charging port.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport lounges offer a place where people can get away from the crowds, enjoy some food, and drink and charge their laptops or phones.

Every airport lounge in Phoenix offers different amenities, and each has a different set of requirements for who can get in. Some are exclusive to specific airlines, like American Airlines' Admirals Clubs, and require a certain level of status to enter. Others are open to certain credit card holders for free, or the general public for a fee.

Here's a guide to every lounge at the Phoenix airport Terminal 3 and Terminal 4.

Phoenix airport lounges Terminal 3

Delta Sky Club

Where to find it: Near Gate F8.

Amenities: Complimentary Wi-Fi and power outlets at nearly every seat. Staff can answer questions and assist with flight information.

Food: Complimentary beverages as well as premium wines, regional craft beers, spirits and signature cocktails for purchase. A seasonally inspired menu includes breakfast favorites and an all-day selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, regional specialties, snacks and desserts.

How to get in: The club is for members only. Day passes are not offered. Here's who can get in the Delta Sky Club:

An individual membership costs $695 a year or 69,500 miles. It provides unlimited access for the member only, though members can bring up to two guests for an additional fee per guest per visit.

An executive membership costs $1,495 a year or 149,500 miles. It provides unlimited access for the member and up to two guests per visit.

Delta One or Sky Team Premium Cabin passengers.

Delta Diamond Medallion members.

Sky Team Elite Plus (including Delta Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion members).

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card members.

American Express Centurion Card and Platinum Card members.

Details: Open from 4:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. www.delta.com.

Escape Lounge – the Centurion Studio Partner

Where to find it: Between the E and F gates, next to Passage by Hudson and the Phoenix Airport Museum Gallery.

Amenities: Complimentary Wi-Fi and charging ports at every seat. Guests have complimentary access to electronic magazines and newspapers via PressReader.

Food: The menu includes banana walnut muffins, a spinach egg bake and apple bread pudding at breakfast; spinach salads, turkey and Swiss sandwiches, and chicken marsala at lunch and dinner; and a selection of chef's choice cookies.

A view from inside the Escape Lounge in Terminal 3 at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Nov. 9, 2021.

How to get in: Escape Lounges are open to the public for a fee and open to American Express Platinum and Delta SkyMiles Reserve credit card members for free. Access costs $40 per visit when booked online at least 24 hours in advance and $45 per visit at the door.

Details: Open 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m. escapelounges.com.

United Club

Where to find it: Near Gate E3.

Amenities: 122 seats, complimentary Wi-Fi and power outlets. Gender-neutral restrooms are available, plus a Wellness Room for nursing parents and people seeking meditation or prayer. Staff can answer questions and assist with flight information. Service animals are allowed, but must be well-behaved.

Food: Soft drinks and most alcoholic beverages are complimentary. Buffet-style snacks include chicken sliders, chips and salsa, elote and cactus-shaped cookies.

People work and eat during the first day open for the United Club at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sept. 27, 2022.

How to get in: Passengers who buy a day pass or United Club membership may use the lounge as long as they also have a same-day boarding pass for United Airlines. Here's who can get in:

A United Club membership costs $650 per year and allows access to the airline's 45 United Clubs worldwide. Members can bring up to two adult guests, or one adult guest and dependent children under age 21, as long as the guests are also flying with United.

One-time passes cost $59 and can be purchased on United's mobile app.

United Club Infinite credit card holders.

Details: Open 5 a.m.-11:30 p.m. www.united.com.

Phoenix airport lounges Terminal 4

American Airlines Admirals Clubs

Where to find them: There are three in Terminal 4: above Gates A7 and A9, between Gates A19 and A21 and above Gates B5 and B7.

Amenities: The lounges have business centers with computers and conference-style seating areas. There are chairs along the windows where you can watch planes. Some chairs have outlets for charging your devices. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available.

Food: Complimentary buffet-style food, with drinks available in a full-service bar.

How to get in: Passengers who buy a day pass or have an Admirals Club membership can get in if they have a same-day boarding pass for a flight with American Airlines or other airlines in the Oneworld Alliance. In Phoenix, those include Alaska Airlines and British Airways. Here's who can get in:

Admirals Club members, including annual and lifetime members. Members can bring immediate family or up to two guests. Membership costs $850 per year.

Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard primary card members, ConciergeKey members and AirPass members with Admirals Club privileges.

First and business class passengers on American or Oneworld flights.

AAdvantage Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro and Platinum members.

Oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members.

Citi AAdvantage Executive cardholders. The credit card has an annual fee of $595, but includes Admirals Club membership.

One-day passes cost $79.

Military with valid ID.

Details: The club at A7-A9 is open 6 a.m.-12:30 a.m. The club at A19-A21 is open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. The club at Concourse B is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. www.aa.com.

Centurion Lounge

Where to find it: Across from Gate B21.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi; complimentary magazines and newspapers; printing, faxing and copy services; shower suite.

Food: The Centurion Lounge's menu features locally inspired cuisine designed by local chef Doug Robson of Gallo Blanco, one of The Arizona Republic's 100 essential metro Phoenix restaurants. Selections include Gallo Blanco flapjacks at breakfast and citrus-marinated pollo asado at lunch and dinner. Beverages include the Diamondback cocktail, made from Arizona Distilling Park Rye Whiskey, Laird's apple brandy and Green Chartreuse.

How to get in: These cardholders are eligible to use the Centurion Lounge:

American Express Platinum card.

American Express Business Platinum card.

American Express Corporate Platinum card.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve card.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business card.

Centurion members.

Corporate Platinum and Centurion members can bring up to two guests per visit for free. All other members must pay $50 per person to bring a guest, or $30 per person to bring children from ages 2 to 17.

Details: Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. thecenturionlounge.com.

Escape Lounge

Where to find it: Across from Gate B22.

Amenities: Complimentary Wi-Fi and charging ports at every seat. Print, scan and copy services are offered. Guests have complimentary access to electronic magazines and newspapers via PressReader.

Food: The menu includes banana walnut muffins, a spinach egg bake and apple bread pudding at breakfast; spinach salads, turkey and Swiss sandwiches, and chicken marsala at lunch and dinner; and a selection of chef's choice cookies.

How to get in: Escape Lounges are open to the public for a fee and open to American Express Platinum and Delta SkyMiles Reserve credit card members for free. Access costs $40 per visit when booked online at least 24 hours in advance and $45 per visit at the door.

Details: Open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. escapelounges.com.

Chase Sapphire Lounge (coming soon)

Where to find it: The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club will be in the high-numbered D gates, across from The Crystals @ Sky Harbor food hall. The lounge remains under construction with plans to open in June 2024, according to Phoenix City Council documents.

Amenities: Chase Sapphire Lounge amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, spaces for working and relaxing, wellness areas, nursing rooms, family rooms and access to digital newspapers and magazines.

Food: What the menu at Phoenix will include is not yet known. Generally, Chase Sapphire Lounges feature menus by local chefs, craft cocktails, a wine list and local coffee selections.

How to get in: The Chase Sapphire Lounge will be open to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders and Priority Pass members, plus people who purchase day passes. Passengers flying with any airline will be able to use the lounge.

Chase Sapphire Reserve, J.P. Morgan Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card cardholders can access the lounge through their complimentary Priority Pass membership. Sapphire Reserve and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers may bring up to two guests per visit for free, and additional guests for $27. Children under 2 years old are free. Ritz-Carlton cardholders may bring unlimited guests at no charge.

Priority Pass members who don't have any of the above credit cards can access the lounge for free once per year.

Details: Hours to be announced. account.chase.com/sapphire-airport-lounge.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

