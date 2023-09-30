Phoebe Philo Finally Announces Her Eponymous Label's Launch Date

After exiting CELINE back in 2017, Phoebe Philo announced the launch of her own fashion label four years later and since then, all eyes have been on the designer's next move. Now, Philo has confirmed the label is set to launch in October.

Various updates have been shared on the forthcoming brand, with Philo initially announcing that its inaugural collection will be revealed and available for purchase later this year. Back in June, the designer shared a post on Instagram which read, "Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023. We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then."

Now, the lauded designer has confirmed that her new label will formally launch on October 30. Announcing the news via email newsletter, WWD reports that the note contained only the launch date, alongside "strobe-light flash of imagery showing faces, plants, fingers and what looks like headlights."

Philo's time at CELINE was a pretty significant one, joining in 2009 and helping to launch the brand's numerous it-bags and cult-loved gold letter pendants -- so the fashion industry has some big expectations for what's to follow. Little else has been shared about the collection and the brand, but we expect that Philo's debut will take place in line with London Fashion Week, so expect more details coming soon.

In other fashion news, has fashion week finally become less exclusive?