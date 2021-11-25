Today only, grab a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for $60 off: 'My teeth feel so amazing after I use it'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are you ready for whiter teeth? (Photo: Amazon)

If you haven’t hopped on the Sonicare bandwagon yet, today is the day to do your smile a huge favor. Amazon just slashed prices on one of the most buzzed-about products out there: The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Smart 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Today only, this deep-cleaning device is 40 percent off and all yours for just $90, or $60 off its list price.

Owning a good electric toothbrush is like having a tiny at-home dental hygienist that sits on your bathroom counter. It removes more plaque from your teeth, improves your gum health within just two weeks and removes stains, whitening your smile in just three days compared to a manual toothbrush.

The toothbrush is fully customizable, too. It lets you choose whether you want a whitening experience or a deep clean, for instance. You can even adjust the pressure and intensity, program it to focus on targeted areas of your mouth and have the toothbrush let you know when it’s time to replace the head.

You can tote your smile-maker to the office, out to dinner and on vacation. The toothbrush comes with its own travel case that doubles as a charging case.

Buy a Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for an impressive 30 percent off today only and achieve the most radiant smile you’ve had in years. We’re expecting this daily deal to sell out in record time, though, so sink your teeth into these savings fast!

“Great product,” says a fan. “It’s my third Sonicare because my bratty dog loves to steal them off my bathroom counter and chew on them (but that’s a whole different issue lol). The toothbrush/cleaning quality is the best! I love this toothbrush and my teeth feel so amazing after I use it. My dentist always recommends it and my checkups are always good after I started using this brush instead of a manual one.”

Step up your brushing and get $60 off. (Photo: Philips Sonicare)

“Great electric toothbrush! The base to charge the toothbrush is smaller and easier to handle. Doesn't take up a lot of space,” writes a five-star reviewer. “It has three different settings for cleaning, whitening and gums. I love it!.”

Coffee stains? Wine stains? It’s all no match for your new Sonicare. You’ll actually look forward to brushing your teeth, and you’ll have the smile to prove it.

“This toothbrush has blown my mind. I only had experience with cheap battery-powered toothbrushes so had no idea what I was in store for with this,” shares a satisfied Amazon shopper. “I have only used it three times but am already seeing and feeling a difference in my teeth. The stains from more than three cups of coffee are already starting to come off. I’ve also got a permanent bottom retainer which can easily build up tartar and other yucky stuff. It now feels as clean as it does when I leave the dentist’s office!”

Today, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Smart 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is on sale for the lowest price you’ll ever find it. Chew on these incredible savings, and invest in a kind of health and confidence you never knew before.

It comes in a few stylish colors too: Navy Blue, Jet Black, Pink, Pearly White and Deep Purple.

