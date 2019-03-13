Dr. Phil flew a plane on his first date with his wife, Robin: 'I knew I’d be safe with this man'

Dr. Phil McGraw may be known for dealing with the most complicated of relationships and mental health issues on his namesake daytime talkshow. But luckily for him, there wasn’t much doctoring needed when it came to his relationship with his wife, Robin.

In fact, the couple tells Yahoo Lifestyle that their first meeting happened by chance, and they haven’t looked back in the nearly five decades that they’ve been together. Although Phil didn’t seem to have much game when the couple first met.

“The very, very first time that Philip and I saw each other was in his mother and father’s family room,” Robin explains. “I was friends with his sister. So I walk into the room, there he is. He looks up and the first thing he says was, ‘Who are you?”

Neither of them were looking for love at the time, especially since Phil was going back to school for his master’s. But they both felt that everything was quickly falling into place, which became evident when Robin agreed to go on her first airplane ride as their very first date, with Phil as the pilot.

“She said she had never been up in an airplane, which I took as a dare,” Phil says. “So I thought, ‘Well, she wants to get her feet off the ground, we’ll get her feet off the ground.’ So we went up at about 10 o’clock that night.”

Even he admitted that the nighttime ride would have been intimidating for a first time flyer. However, to Phil’s surprise, that’s when Robin knew that she was in love.

Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin, fell in love at first sight. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Story continues