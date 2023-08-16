How to get a $20 Amazon credit for buying Bounty, Tide, Crest Whitestrips and more

Stocking up on household essentials typically isn't so much fun as it is necessary. What would make it fun? Getting paid to shop for them! That's right — for a limited time, you'll receive $20 in Amazon credit when you buy $80 worth of P&G goods, which shouldn't be too difficult considering we all need laundry detergent, paper towels and toilet paper. Plus, there's a slew of eligible items with plenty of perfect ratings to back them up, from Tide Pods and Mr. Clean Magic Erasers to Crest 3D Whitestrips. This deal won't last, so get that cart ready!

The deal should automatically be applied as you add items to your cart from the P&G promotion page, but you can also enter code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. Here's what's topping our list:

Amazon Tide Power Pods, 45 Count $20 $22 Save $2 Dealing with drippy detergent is no fun, but Tide Pods make doing laundry a breeze. Just pop 'em in with your clothes — you only need one of these Power Pods, which deliver 50% more cleaning power than liquid detergent, making them ideal for extra-large loads. $20 at Amazon

"I love Tide, but these pods are are the bomb.com!" exclaimed a wowed washer. "They’re HUGE and one pod goes a long way! With a large family like mine, and inflation, they help save a ton!"

Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit $46 There's an easy way to achieve a whiter smile that doesn't involve eliminating coffee from your morning routine — Crest Whitestrips! These Amazon favorites can make teeth up to 20 levels whiter in just 22 days, and they couldn't be easier to use. Just apply them to your teeth once a day for 45 minutes and let them work their magic. $46 at Amazon

"I have been whitening my teeth for almost 15 years and I will never use another brand," wrote a loyal Crest user. "One of the first things people notice about me is how white my teeth are. I always tell them Crest Whitestrips are my secret. My dentist has even complimented me on them. They do cause some teeth sensitivity but I use sensitive teeth toothpaste and it helps a whole lot, as I only have mild discomfort for a few hours. The results make any discomfort worth it. I highly highly recommend these, and will be a lifelong user. Buy these for a whiter smile."

"No other toilet paper is as soft nor absorbent as Charmin," raved a happy wiper. "Hands down the best value for your money, especially if you value your rear end. No more thin, sandpaper toilet paper for me! I unfortunately had to shop around for other brands, and they just don’t compare!"

Amazon Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels, 16 Rolls $40 $43 Save $3 with coupon If you or your family are prone to spills, you'll want a paper towel with proper absorption power — and Bounty doesn't disappoint. The 2-ply sheets soak up lots of liquid — and fast — so you won't have to use as many to clean up each mess, and this pack of 16 family rolls equals 40 regular rolls! Save $3 with coupon $40 at Amazon

"OMG! What don't I use these paper towels for?!" wrote a five-star fan. "They are the most absorbent towels I have ever used. They are great for cleaning up spills. I use them along with my cleaning products to clean and disinfect my home. They are also a great way to absorb the grease from your fried food once removed from the pan. These are a few examples, because personally, I can go on and on."

Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, 10 Count $13 Before you completely repaint your smudge- and fingerprint-covered walls, try giving them a once-over with Magic Erasers first. These super strong scrubbers are known for miraculously rubbing away everything from scuff marks to caked-on residue and can be used on practically any surface in your home. Plus, all they require is a bit of water — no harsh chemicals! $13 at Amazon

"I use it everywhere ... walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass, faucets ... everything looks brand new," gushed a satisfied scrubber. "Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand new after five years of hard water stains ... This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

