Pflugerville librarian: Reading challenges among highlights of summer programming

The Pflugerville Public Library Summer Programming encourages everyone to read, make and explore. We have a full summer of events and reading challenges for the entire family.

Our popular summer reading challenges are back. The library uses Beanstack, an online reading tracker, for all our reading challenges. Beanstack allows you to track the books or minutes you read over the summer, log activitie, and more. The library’s Beanstack site is live! This year’s Summer Reading Challenges will be available June 1. When you log in for the first time, you will need to create an account to participate.

Carmen Lazo

Adult Summer Reading Challenge for those 18 and older. Adults who complete it will receive a branded insulated picnic bag while supplies last. For more information about this challenge, visit the adult reading challenge page on our website.

All Ages Team Reading Challenge for kids, teens and adults. The entire family is invited to compete in our friendly team-based reading challenge. You will choose your own team (blue, red, green or yellow) when you register. The whole family can pick one color, or they can pick different colors to compete against each other. The winning team will be announced during our Pay-It-Forward event at the end of the summer.

And there will be plenty of other programs for all ages over the summer.

Summer Kick Off - Maker Pfest

June 1 from 2-5 p.m.: Join local makers and artists for demos and hands-on activities. Take a tour of the Pfab Lab, enjoy crafts, and get more info on the Summer Reading Program. Guests include Pflugerville Quilt Guild, Austin Book Arts Center, Math Happens, and Texas LUG Lego group.

Maker Market

For the first time, the library will have a maker market on Sunday, June 2, from 2-4:30 p.m., when you can shop local artisans and makers who created items using equipment available in the Pfab Lab. Vendors will set their own prices and handle transactions for their items.

Our calendar is full of events that provide opportunities for informal learning and activities to continue academic and emotional growth or simply to have fun and socialize. Most summer events require registration. Please visit our online calendar for full details.

Trans clothing swap and social

Kick off Pride month at our clothing swap on Saturday, June 8. Bring new or clean, gently used clothes to swap. Socialize while selecting new-to-you items. All gender diverse/expansive folks are welcome to take advantage of this regardless of your transition status or goals. Wear your new finery to a Pride Celebration!

Baby Time, Storytime & Pajama Storytime

Kids can join us for baby time (3 – 18 months old) and/or storytime (3 months – 5 years old) and pajama storytime (3 months – 8 years old). Storytimes and baby times are 30-minute programs with books, songs and fun. The formats vary to make them suitable for the age group they are meant for. All three programs introduce elements of literacy, build language and social skills and feature elements of other languages including Spanish, French and ASL. All children must have an adult with them to participate.

Kids & Tweens

Kids Club for children ages 5 to 8 with an adult meets on Tuesdays. Tween Time for ages 8 to 12 is on Wednesdays and Book Clubs for tweens happen on scheduled Mondays. Events for these ages will include crafting, building, cake decorating and more.

Teens

Teens between the ages of 12-18 can enjoy our regular Tuesday evening programs as well as some special events such as the After-Hours Cheezy Movie Night, U Get What U Get Book Bag Giveaways and Summer Hygge Night. They also can register to try our new Teen Spice of the Month Club that will meet virtually to try a new spice and talk about how we used it in our cooking.

Family Night on Monday evenings and Family Hour on Thursday afternoon will provide opportunities for families with children up to age 12 to make crafts, complete sewn projects, enjoy amazing performances by local artists and special guests, and more.

Adult & senior events

Our adult summer programs are focused on creativity, learning and relaxation, so there is something for everyone. This year, join us for crafty activities, animal visits, guest speakers and artists, writing classes, movie screenings and Pfab Lab events. We’ll also host a book swap and our popular Book Buzz program, where we preview new fiction, nonfiction and graphic novels for adults.

Pay-It-Forward Pflugerville

Spread kindness throughout Pflugerville and beyond as we wrap up our Summer Reading Program from 2-4 p.m. on July 27. Stop by this come-and-go event to learn about local volunteer opportunities and work on a quick charitable craft, like making a card for a senior center or decorating a kindness rock to leave at a park. The library will be decorated with the winning color from the All-Ages Summer Reading Challenge.

The historic Heritage House Museum is open every Tuesday and the first Sunday of the month for the public to tour and explore. Exhibits, such as time period clothing and antique furniture, show what it was like to live in the home in the early years of our community.

Our calendar is full of events that provide opportunities for informal learning and activities to continue reading and have fun during the summer months. All events are posted through July. We hope you take a look at it and join us this summer!

Carmen Lazo is a youth services staff member at the Pflugerville Public Library.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville librarian: Reading challenges highlight summer programs