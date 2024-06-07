Pets of the week: A Cane Corso mix dog and two kittens are up for adoption in Lane County

Tractor is a Cane Corso mix available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Tractor may have a big head and pig paws, but he has an even bigger heart. He is a 4-year-old Cane Corso mix who has been on a weight loss journey and has lost more than 40 pounds since arriving at the shelter.

He is described as extremely affectionate and gives the best slobbery kisses. Tractor is looking to be the king of his new castle and for his new family to help him reach his new weight loss goal.

Tractor enjoys short walks outside and playing with toys. To set him up for success in his new home, Tractor will go home with a large, soft bed, a ramp and stairs, a bag of food, toys, and his favorite sweater.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Baby is among other kittens up for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Baby is one of dozens of kittens arriving at the shelter now that "Kitten Season" has officially begun. She and her sister Princess are currently in foster care and will be available soon for homes of their own.

Both cats live with other cats and a dog, so they would be the perfect addition to any family.

To meet Baby and other kittens, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Susan is a petite brown tabby cat up for adoption at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Susan is a petite brown tabby cat who is nearly 1 year old. She is looking for a forever family to give her a safe and loving home.

She is very affectionate and loves to be cuddled. Susan also gets along well with other cats but would also be fine as an only cat in a home where she can get lots of attention.

Susan has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Susan at Petsmart cattery on 28th & Willamette in South Eugene, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more info.

