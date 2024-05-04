Birding enthusiast Danny Bernard

PETOSKEY — Join the Petoskey Regional Audubon Society on Tuesday, May 9, for an evening program about one man’s 2022 quest to see more birds in a single year than anyone in Michigan history.

Avid birding enthusiast Danny Bernard will share his story of battling a limited budget and the time constraint of a full-time job on his initially unplanned journey to break the Michigan Big Year record. Bernard met dozens of people and learned plenty about birding, himself and life in general as he traveled over 45,000 miles and spent nearly every waking minute of 2022 on his quest.

The program begins at 7 p.m. and it is free and open to the public. It takes place in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor-Petoskey Road in Harbor Springs.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey Audubon hosts 'Biggest Year in Michigan Birding History' program