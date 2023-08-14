Petite Pasta Joint co-founder and her mother prepare a popular sweet Ukrainian dessert
Emily Fedner talks about fostering community through food as she helps her mother make a delicious serving of tart cherry vareniki.
Video Transcript
- I love Ukrainian food. It's just very pleasant, I would say. Very nice.
EMILY FEDNER: We are making tart cherry vareniki. So it is like a dessert dumpling, almost.
- When you pit the tart cherries, they will put juice. When you add sugar in the cherries, so this is going to be part of the syrup.
EMILY FEDNER: Let's melt some butter. I've got one egg, butter. And basically, whatever's left in the cup measure is how much kefir I use.
- Dough has to be rested a little bit. I not always add cherries, but this time we were lucky. I have a lot of cherries. And I will just pour it into the pot. OK. Sugar has to melt, and this will be a little bit syrupy.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
EMILY FEDNER: My favorite thing about being involved in the food world is the fact that it applies to everyone and it brings everyone together. I think the community aspect of food and how it applies to every sect of culture and socioeconomic status is my favorite.
[MUSIC PLAYING]