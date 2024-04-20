Peter White Library host 2nd Annual Preschool Prom

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday the Peter White Library Youth Services host their 2nd Annual Preschool Prom.

“So today is Preschool Prom, it is our 2nd Annual Preschool Prom,” said Sarah Rehborg, Youth Services Librarian. “It is a free event sponsored by friends of the Peter White Public Library. It is for children, families with children ages three to seven. It is really just an excuse to dance, dress up, dance party. We got things that glow. You know, fun stuff like that.”

They had plenty of things for the children to enjoy, and just have fun.

“We have found that in the springtime, kids start to get squirrely,” said Rehborg. “Everybody is ready to move. Today the weather is actually not that nice out, so it is a good day to be inside dancing. We try to have a really good mix of literacy-based programs and also just pure fun programs that still bring people to the library. I anticipate, any of these kids will check out books before they go home. So, it is a really good memory associated with the library, and it is a really fun family time.”

