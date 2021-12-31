Look like a celebrity: Save 50 percent on this Peter Thomas Roth 24k gold mask loved by Hollywood

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bling out your beauty regimen. (Photo: QVC)

Gold face masks are having a serious moment. A slew of celebrities have shared behind-the-scenes selfies of themselves wearing gold eye patches and masks while getting red carpet-ready, and there's a good reason for it: Gold face masks can help give you a gorgeous glow.

Of course gold anything isn't cheap. But, right now, QVC is running a mega-sale on the incredibly popular Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask duo. Get your hands on this opulent two-pack for $80 (was $160). This is the same mask Hilary Duff raved about to The New York Times — and it's half off for today only!

Don't feel like spending $80 right now? No problem! QVC lets you make five easy payments of $16 instead. Also: If you're new to QVC, you'll save an additional $15 off your order with the promo code OFFER.

And, yes, because you're wondering, this must-have mask is actually made with real gold — pure 24-karat gold and colloidal gold, to be exact. Together, these ingredients help improve the appearance, brightness and firmness of your skin, leaving you with a stunning, youthful look.

The mask is also infused with caffeine to give you more of that firmness and tightness you're after. That's not all it has, of course. It contains peridot, a gemstone that's rich in magnesium, to re-energize your skin and reduce signs of aging and stress.

It's so pretty! (Photo: Peter Thomas Roth)

Go-to moisturizing skincare ingredients hyaluronic acid and glycerin give you next-level hydration, too, so you don't have to worry about developing dry, flaky skin this winter.

All in all, this mask duo helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while leaving you with soft, brightened, firmer skin. And, of course, it makes for a really great Instagram photo, too.

To use the Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask, simply apply a thick, non-transparent layer to your clean skin, making sure to cover your face. Leave it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. Repeat two to three times a week for best results.

This incredible deal is only happening for a limited time — and it's already flying into carts. Grab your own gold face mask duo now, before it's too late!

