Get 50% off Hillary Duff's beloved Peter Thomas Roth 24k gold mask for Black Friday!

Black Friday deals are upon us! And QVC has one to make your face light up: the incredibly popular Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask duo, which celebrities swear by, is 50% off as we speak! This is the same mask Hilary Duff raved about to The New York Times. Of course gold isn't cheap in any form. In fact, this opulent two-pack is usually $160. But that's why this deal is so stellar. Right now, QVC's mega-sale means you can get your hands on this precious skin superstar for just $80.

QVC Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Duo By the way, the answer is yes: this mask is actually made with real gold — pure 24-karat gold and colloidal gold, to be exact, which helps improve brightness and firmness, leaving you with a stunning, youthful look. $80 at QVC

Don't feel like spending $80 right now? No problem! QVC lets you make five easy payments of $16 instead. Also: If you're new to QVC, you'll getting shipping for free with the promo code FREESHIP.

Gold face masks are having a serious moment. A slew of celebrities have shared behind-the-scenes selfies wearing gold eye patches and masks while getting red carpet-ready. And there's a good reason for it: Gold face masks can help you glow — and just in time for the holidays.

The mask is also infused with caffeine to give you more of that firmness and tightness you're after. That's not all it has, of course. It contains peridot, a gemstone that's rich in magnesium, to re-energize your skin and reduce signs of aging and stress.

QVC Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Duo Go-to moisturizing skincare ingredients hyaluronic acid and glycerin give you next-level hydration, too, so you don't have to worry about developing dry, flaky skin this winter. $80 at QVC

All in all, this mask duo helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while leaving you with soft, brightened, firmer skin. And, of course, it makes for a really great Instagram photo, too. Of course, a solid Black Friday sale can make you feel incredible too, so think of this 50% off deal as the ultimate in self care.

To use the Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask, simply apply a thick, non-transparent layer to your clean skin, making sure to cover your face. Leave it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. Repeat two to three times a week for best results.

This steal of a deal is only happening for a limited time — and it's already flying into carts. Grab your own gold face mask duo now for $80 off — supplies are limited!

This Peter Thomas Roth 24 karat gold mask has a star-studded fan base. Hilary Duff and her glowing complexion lead the pack! (Photo: Getty/QVC)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.