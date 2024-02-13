Petals to a flower: Vans' new video dives deep into Southeast Asia

"Coming from different places around Asia, the crew made their way through Indonesia, South Korea, China, Malaysia and a sprinkle of Singapore. Each of them, as Petals, forming into one flower to represent their similar bond for skateboarding."

We couldn't have described it any better. What it adds up to is one sick video worth a watch. Get stuck in:

"Vans APAC proudly presents Petals, a skateboarding video featuring Australia’s Rome Collyer with Rio Morishige, Daiki Hoshino, Rubianda, Eugene Choi, and the rest of the Vans APAC Skate Team.

Featuring: Rome Collyer, Rio Morishige, Rubianda, Daiki Hoshino, Eugene Choi, Basral Graito, Toa Sasaki, Hina Maeda, Dede, High Zai, Jojo, Jia Wei, Jia Liang, Sharil Effendy and Fikri Fauzi. Filmed by Mark Khor and Joy Suryawan. Additional Filming by Tommy Zhao, BTX and Rubianda. Produced by Elijah Kislevitz, Tommy Zhao and Munir Muhammad. Artwork by Kide Baharudin. Still Photography by Kenji Haruta, Ajiem Serr and Noor Haizan."

