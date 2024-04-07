Pet of the Week: Kassandra the calico cat is sweet, needs a new home

The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Kassandra, a 4-year-old female calico cat.

Kassandra is sweet, and has a stunning, bright coat.

She lost her home and was brought to the shelter, leaving her sad and confused. She's not fond of other pets, so being in a space where she can hear and smell other animals makes her want to hide.

Having human visitors to reassure her helps, but she could use a person of her own to bring her home, where she'll feel safe.

The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Kassandra, a 4-year-old female calico cat.

Kassandra has a special adoption fee.

An approved adoption application is required to bring her home.

Email ds4paws@hotmail.com, call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463, or visit www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pet of the Week: Adopt calico cat Kassandra at Taunton Animal Shelter