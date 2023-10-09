Pet parrot tries to help owner make cup of tea
Jack loves tea but loves causing trouble even more
Jack loves tea but loves causing trouble even more
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team submits a filing saying former President Donald Trump’s lawyers used “distorted and exaggerated” claims in their motion to delay the classified documents trial until after the 2024 election. In Trump’s financial fraud civil trial, debate continues to rage over a tax appraiser’s valuation of Mar-a-Lago.
Canopy is a new peer-to-peer social networking app for content creators to connect, crowdsource information and, for lack of a better term, “spill the tea.” Canopy hopes that the program will help “build critical mass on the platform in our core content niches: beauty, fashion and lifestyle,” Ayomi Samaraweera, Canopy founder and CEO, told TechCrunch. To get early access, creators can sign up on Canopy’s website.
Powerful and great for hard-to-reach spots — what's not to love about this cleaning machine? Save more than 50%!
Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out to address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300% growth over the past 12 months.
Cinnamon apple, salted caramel, pine scents and more — the variety of delicious-smelling offerings is unbelievable.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
I love a cozy home!
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.