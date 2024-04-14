Pet-a-Palooza comes to Avanyu Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Avanyu Plaza hosted its inaugural Pet-a-Palooza today!

As a collaboration between Animal Humane of New Mexico and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the free event had everything from a costume contest to pet-friendly dining.

Microchipping was also offered for $10.

Animal Humane is holding the next health fair for dogs and cats in July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.